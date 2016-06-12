Skip navigation!
Sex & Relationships
9 Things You Should Say During A Fight — So You BOTH Win
YourTango
Jun 12, 2016
Sex & Relationships
5 Things I Want My Ex-BFF To Know
YourTango
Jun 11, 2016
Sex & Relationships
5 Things To Consider Before Getting Back Together With A Cheating Ex
YourTango
Oct 5, 2015
Sex & Relationships
8 Ways To Tell If You & Your S.O. Are Built To Last
By James Michael Sama I was watching an old dating show today that was almost like The Dating Game, where someone would choose a contestant based on
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
My Codependent Marriage Almost Destroyed Me
By Amber Copeland My first marriage was a nine-year exercise in codependence. Believe me; I don't say that lightly. We dove head-first into a
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
The One Word That Ended My Five-Year Abusive Relationship
By Elle D. Charles It took me five years to finally escape from my abusive relationship. That's how long it took for me to wake up. And this one word
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
How To Tell If Your Partner Is An Emotional Manipulator
By Patty Blue Hayes Reminder: You are the keeper of your emotions. If you feel drained and confused after interacting with someone, and just can't
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
3 Things You Should Never Lie To Your Partner About
By Coach Todd Reed We're all familiar with little white lies. We've probably all told some. In fact, recent research reveals that, on average, we lie
by
YourTango
Body
How A Single Tattoo Changed My Life
By Gwen Hutchings From birth, I was taught that my body — the very thing I live in — belonged to God. Not anymore. My body was on loan from God,
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
9 Things Happy Couples Talk About
By Denise Ngo Do you and your honey chit-chat about the weather and random details of your work day...or do you make time to really talk? A study in
by
YourTango
Sex
5 Little-Known Benefits Of Long-Distance Love
By Anna Quintana They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but anyone that's ever been in a long-term relationship knows it's tough. From the
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
6 Brutally Honest Reasons Something Is Missing In Your Relationship
By Resmaa Menakem When something feels "off," one of these relationship killers could be lurking beneath the surface. “Something is missing!”
by
YourTango
Body
How I (Finally) Learned To Love Myself Naked
By Samantha M. It's all about perspective. I've struggled with my weight since I was about 12. One day, our maintenance man came over to fix a leak; I
by
YourTango
Sex
4 Cruel Ways You Hurt Your Partner (Without Saying A Word)
By Resmaa Menakem Every day you communicate far more to others than you ever actually say out loud. How? By giving off “vibes.” Whether it’s
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
My Boyfriend Was Ashamed Of My Race
By Cassandra Guerrier I learned that love isn't blind the hard way. "I didn't think you'd want to know." This was how my boyfriend of three years
by
YourTango
Body
I Breastfed My Best Friend's Baby — & Have Zero Regrets
By Eden Strong I only have two kids, but I breastfed three babies. People were horrified. Wait, what? Yep, I breastfed my two babies and
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
I Brought My Mom & Grandma On My Grouper Blind Date
By Danielle Page "I don't have to sleep with anyone, do I?" my 80-year-old Grandma asked. That was her only question when I asked, at her 80th
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
Undeniable Signs Your Relationship Is Making You Depressed
By Dr. Susan Heitler Depression can come from a disordering of power. If you are feeling powerless in your relationship, either across the board or
by
YourTango
Sex & Relationships
Your Game Plan For Making It Out Of Fights With Your S.O.
By Dr. Susan Heitler In relationships, we all have our fights. Having the occasional heated debate with your significant other can even be healthy.
by
YourTango
Mind
I Tried To Kill Myself While I Was Pregnant
By Casey Mullins I once kept my overdose a secret, but now I know that I am not alone. My story can help others. In 2004, I was pregnant with my
by
YourTango
