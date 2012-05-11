Skip navigation!
Whitney Feldmann
Chicago
Grocery Store Flowers Are For Rookies! Give Better Blooms This Year
Whitney Feldmann
May 11, 2012
Chicago
Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Refinery29's Windy City Live Appearance!
Shani Silver
Apr 23, 2012
Chicago
These Spring Spa Deals Will Melt Away Your Tax Season Stress
Whitney Feldmann
Apr 17, 2012
Shopping
8 Last-Minute NYE Dresses With Express Shipping!
Being a slacker doesn't also have to mean being poorly dressed. New Year's Eve is mere moments away, and if you're still standing in front of your
by
Shani Silver
Shopping
10 Chic Blazers That Aren't Bank-Breaking
The problem with your wardrobe isn't a lack of ideas or style-savvy (hello, you read Refinery29). Instead, it's the hardship of balancing your budget
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Let Calvin Tran (And His Cocktails) Make Holiday Sale Shopping Easy
Unfortunately procrastination wasn’t a just phase in college; it lives forever. Don't put off holiday shopping any longer, lest you turn into the
by
Whitney Feldmann
Chicago
Wishful Thinking Brings Resort '12 Jewelry To p.45 This Weekend
While most Chicgoans are dreading the coming of winter, others are daydreaming of flying somewhere tropical — fingers crossed! A place where your only
by
Whitney Feldmann
Shopping
10 Of-The-Minute Boyfriend Watches
In the lightning-fast world of fashion trends, sometimes the moment has passed by the time we summon the bravery to try something new. We spotted one 2011
by
Shani Silver
Shopping
12 Affordable Coats That Look Expensive
As Chicagoans, you know there's one wardrobe staple you simply must get right, because it's the first impression you make, everywhere you go, all winter
by
Shani Silver
Shopping
10 Man-Magnet Dresses That Are Trendy, Too!
When you're outfit-planning for a date with someone other that your TV and that Bravo marathon, it's okay to try a look that's a little — dare we say
by
Shani Silver
