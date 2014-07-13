Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Valentine NYC
Living
Step Inside This Stylist's Gorgeous NYC Apartment
Valentine NYC
Jul 13, 2014
Home
Peep This Stylist's Chic West Village Apartment
Valentine NYC
Jun 29, 2014
New York
This Girl
Nails
The Pink Hair Trend
Valentine NYC
Jun 22, 2014
Fashion
Get Inspired By This NYC Cool-Girl's Adorable Sense Of Humor
Carly Foulkes, a young creative living in the West Village, totally charms us. Her creativity and quirky sense of humor are apparent in this laid-back
by
Valentine NYC
New York
A Set Designer Chills In Style In Bushwick
Kate Stein, a super-talented and fun 25-year-old production designer & stylist, hangs loose in her Bushwick home, dreaming to A Tribe Called Quest.
by
Valentine NYC
Home
This Is How A Brand Stylist Lives
Brand consultant and all-around beauty, Lauren Kozica mellows out at her Greenwich Village apartment while listening to Justin Timberlake.
by
Valentine NYC
Living
This LES Babe's Style Is Seriously Infectious
Nicole Nadeau, an artist, maker, and creative soul of KNS Collective, shows us her easy-breezy apartment on the Lower East Side, all to the soulful
by
Valentine NYC
Living
Inside This Couple's Amazing Chelsea Pad
Meet Georgeana and Spencer Ostrander — basically the cutest real couple we've laid eyes on in, well, forever. Georgeana, a shoe designer, and her beau,
by
Valentine NYC
Living
Meet This Total Aussie Babe (& Her Adorable Kitten!)
Alina Pedko is a 25-year-old designer who hails from Australia who prefers monochrome to color. You can take a look at some of her killer designs here.
by
Valentine NYC
New York
This Gorgeous West Village Babe Lets Us Into Her Home
This week, we caught up with Sophia Matthias, creator of 1509 & Scent Artist in her amazing West Village home. Click through for the photos! Whitney &
by
Valentine NYC
Los Angeles
Hang Out With This Stunning L.A. Local
This week, we caught up with L.A.-based beauty Arianna Margulis, who lives in Beachwood Canyon and works with Ralph Lauren Creative Services. Click
by
Valentine NYC
New York
Peep This Makeup Artist's So-Rad BK Loft
This week, we caught up with makeup artist Sarah ApplebySarah Applebee, who lives in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Click through for her so-chic photos!
by
Valentine NYC
Home
Hang With This Model At Her Adorable NYC Pad
This week, we caught up with Suzanna Buchwald, a 25-year-old model and (aspiring) art dealer. The blonde beauty is a Williamsburg native. Whitney &
by
Valentine NYC
New York
At Home With This Gorgeous, Brooklyn-Based Beauty
This week, we caught up with actress Raye Cyphers Rozen at her Park Slope, Brooklyn apartment. Click through for the beautiful photos. RELATED: At Home
by
Valentine NYC
Valentine's Day
Swoon! Model Alex Knight Lets Us In On Her NSFW Photo Shoot
Alexandra Knight, an Australian living and working in New York, is the beauty behind Day to Knight. Here, we get personal with her in her West Village
by
Valentine NYC
Valentine's Day
Lust Over This Artist's Creative, BoHo NYC Digs
Cleo Wade, who was given her name by a set of traveling bayou gypsies along the Mississippi river bank, is an NYC-based painter. In addition to curating
by
Valentine NYC
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted