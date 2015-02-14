Skip navigation!
Tom Hines
Trends
Why Do Fashion People Hate This Color?
Leeann Duggan
Feb 14, 2015
Beauty
Why Beauty Isn't About Being Perfect
Gabrielle Korn
Nov 7, 2013
New York
The 10 Most Inspiring Young Artists In NYC Right Now
Julia Bainbridge
Apr 17, 2012
Fashion
Tough Grandma + Urban Jungle = An R29 Exclusive
R29 is beyond thrilled to get our hands on an exclusive editorial from Tom Hines. With a client roster that reads more like the contents of our dream
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
Save Fashion is Back: Our Dream Sample Sale Is Coming to SoHo!
Every serious shopper knows New York is the place for amazing sample sales, but it can be truly frightening out there on the front lines. We're seasoned
by
Molly Smith
Events
Runway Report: Samantha Pleet
Samantha Pleet skirted the line between presentation and party with her Spring collection showcased at the Open House Gallery in Soho. This sparse,
by
Nicole Anderson
