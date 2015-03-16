Skip navigation!
The Toast
Sex & Relationships
Are You Being Rude Without Realizing It?
The Toast
Mar 16, 2015
Mind
Why I Won't Carry A Gun When I Run
The Toast
Feb 16, 2015
Mind
My Struggle With Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Toast
Feb 8, 2015
Health
I'm Failing At Life — But Great When It Comes To Dogs
By Rachel Sugar I came home to find Lily sitting under the table. My boyfriend had texted me a picture of a dog, a fluffy yellow puppy that, in another
Books & Art
Books To Read When You Want To Avoid Other People
By Hollis Beck If it hasn’t happened to you yet, it will. He, and it will be a “he,” will attempt to catch your eye from the other side of the
Health
What It Was Like Being An Adopted Korean Kid With White Parents
By Nicole Soojung Callahan Years ago, two friends sat across from me at their gleaming kitchen table and asked if I thought they should adopt a child.
Sex & Relationships
I Survived Domestic Abuse, But The Nightmares Haven't Stopped
By KL Carr Warning: This essay contains highly graphic descriptions of domestic violence. It is quite intense and may not be right for everyone.
Mind
Want To Know Why Muslim Women Wear Headscarves? Just Ask Us
By Sarah Hagi While out with my sister in her mostly white neighbourhood, we walked by an elderly woman dressed in a velour tracksuit, plastic visor,
Entertainment
14 Unsatisfied Women In Western Art History
By Mallory Ortberg We have nothing against the women depicted in art through the ages; in fact, we think they were probably more articulate and outspoken
Books & Art
Let’s Talk About The Books You’ve Pretended To Read
It is possible, I suppose, that you are the sort of self-actualized person who has never once pretended to have read or seen something . Perhaps, you
Sex & Relationships
How To Not Mess Up Your Closest Relationships
UPDATE: This post was originally published on April 30. I was a practicing couples and family therapist for six years, working with families of kids in
Books & Art
Let's Talk About The Books You Absolutely
Hate
We talk a great deal about the books we are reading here, and also the books we love to reread, and the books we aspire to someday read when we are the
Sex & Relationships
What Happens When Your Virginity Is Taken From You
UPDATE: This post was originally published on May 14. When was your first time? What was it like? These are bonding questions in this society, in
Mind
A Case For
Not
Saying Sorry
What’s your policy on apologies for epic bad behavior, like 10 years after the fact? I just had a debate about this with someone who suggested it’s
Mind
An Honest Account Of Self-Harm
It wasn’t the first time I’d cut, it wasn’t even the worst, but I still found myself biking to the emergency room at 1:30 a.m. on a Sunday. My
Work & Money
The Problem With Taking So-Called "Mental Health" Days
Dear Businesslady, The other morning I woke up, thought about going in to work, and was just like “nope.” I called in sick, then spent the day
Entertainment
How
Not
To Review Women's Writing
I have gone back and forth several times on whether or not it would be worth addressing Adam Plunkett’s New Yorker review of poet Patricia
Entertainment
A Hilarious Parody Of Every Sad, Blockbuster Heroine Role, Ever
There is nothing in the world a movie hero’s girlfriend hates more than heroism. At every turn, she looks for a way to stymie her doughty lover’s
Sex & Relationships
What It's Like To Go Back "Into The Closet"
At the time of this writing, I have been transitioning for three years, almost to the day. I say “transitioning” as though I mean it in the active
Health
Do You Have A "Responsibility" To Be Out If You're Trans*?
Recently, Grantland published a feature by Caleb Hannan about the “scientifically superior” Oracle GX1 putter and its reclusive inventor, Dr. Essay
Mind
A Heartwrenching Story Of Parenting & Mental Illness
Here’s the situation: I want kids. I could have them. But I’ve decided that I shouldn’t. I’ve fought mental illness since I was a child — I
Sex & Relationships
The Side Of The Trans Experience We DON'T Hear
Last year, my girlfriend and I spent our first Christmas vacation together in my hometown, Dallas. We’d been together for only a few months at the
Sex & Relationships
How The Web Morphed My Idea Of How Trans* Should Look
The Toast — a byproduct of ladyblog vets Nicole Cliffe and Mallory Ortberg — practically serves as our feminist manifesto. The site publishes
