Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The Sill
Home
The Easiest Way To Add Life To Your Small Space
The Sill
May 23, 2015
Home
How Your Cats & Plants Can Live In Harmonious Bliss
The Sill
Nov 15, 2014
Home
Tips For Flexing Your Green Thumb Through The Changing Seasons
The Sill
Oct 11, 2014
Home
Repotting 101: How To Stop Killing Your House Plants
We do a lot of potting and repotting here at the office. Plants typically need to be repotted every year to 18 months. A common misconception is that it's
by
The Sill
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted