The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Kris Jenner’s "Kardashian" Italian Chicken Recipe
The New Potato
Oct 26, 2014
Entertainment News
Parker Posey Isn't Ready To Join Twitter
The New Potato
Oct 18, 2014
Living
Why Dita Von Teese Can't Stand Wearing Jeans
The New Potato
Sep 20, 2014
Living
You Won't Believe Who Uzo Aduba Would Invite To Dinner
It’s not news that there’s a television phenomenon out there called Orange is The New Black; we’d like to thank Netflix for another three-day
by
The New Potato
Living
One
Mad Men
Star On How To Take The Perfect Foodie Insta...
Around the time of the Mad Men premiere, we decided to sit down with Kiernan Shipka. Shipka is both wise beyond her years and sweet as can be, and when
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Camilla Belle On Beauty From The Inside Out
Isn’t it great when you find out a gorgeous actress is just as much of a foodie as you are? On our last stint in Los Angeles, we hung out with Camilla
by
The New Potato
Living
A Stylish Afternoon With Boutique Owner Claire Distenfeld
Claire Distenfeld’s incredibly curated boutique, Fivestory, is no doubt an Upper East Side staple. However, rows and rows of Acne, Roland Mouret, and
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Model Chrissy Teigen Always Has
What
In Her Fridge?
Model Chrissy Teigen is going to help you get through your Wednesday. That’s right, we sat down with the swimsuit model (who recently graced the cover
by
The New Potato
Living
Stone Fox Bride's Molly Guy Reminds You What
Not
To Do O...
You know Stone Fox Bride: It’s Molly Guy, the girl who makes all things bridal cool, appealing, and alternative. You may be obsessed with her
by
The New Potato
Living
The Queen Of Sweet Has Her Cookies And Eats Them, Too
If there was a queen when it came to all things sweet, Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar would no doubt get the crown. This incredibly talented baker
by
The New Potato
New York
The 10 BEST Rooftops In NYC
We like to think the rooftop is this city's answer to a sprawling lawn in the 'burbs. Where suburbanites spend warm evenings in their backyards, we prefer
by
The New Potato
Living
Tracy Anderson Gets Down With A Burger And BBQ
We thought we’d kick off Thursday with a dance and fitness vibe from workout guru Tracy Anderson. Anderson, an undeniable health and wellness legend,
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Designer Lela Rose Lets Us Into Her Amazing NYC Pad
Designer Lela Rose is one of those crazy-chic women whose expertise extends beyond fashion all the way to food and entertaining. We stopped by her
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Jessica Alba Eats
What
For Breakfast?
You know those frustratingly “together” mothers you see every now and then — looking gorgeous donning a stroller in one hand and an irresistible
by
The New Potato
Travel
How To Do Bermuda In One Weekend
At 5:45 PM on a summer Friday, a commute out for a Hamptons weekend is most often longer than flights to certain tropical destinations. Once the
by
The New Potato
Diet & Nutrition
Alicia Silverstone Tells Us Where Cher Horowitz Would Eat Today
This particularly dreary Tuesday definitely needs an energy boost, and in this case it’s in the form of Alicia Silverstone. The actress — known for
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Designer Jonathan Adler Invented Your New Favorite Drink
Jonathan Adler needs no introduction. The designer, potter, author and personality has been bringing effortless style to all of our homes for two
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Master The Perfect Breakfast With These So-Easy Steps
UPDATE: This post was originally published on March 7. We’re going back to basics and going through them step by step, for those potato heads that
by
The New Potato
Living
Padma Lakshmi's Surprising Recipe For Health
Padma Lakshmi is queen when it comes to all things food, entertaining, and now, the style you’re doing it all in. With the Padma Collection,
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
How This Rising Theater Star Starts Her Day On A Healthy Note
We’ve always been Broadway enthusiasts, and we're definitely musical nerds at heart. A few months back, theater star Laura Benanti pretty much stole
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Busy Philipps Talks Her Fave Coast-To-Coast Eats
Apparently, there are a few indicators an average person can spot that signal a cougar in one’s midst – one being an over abundance of wine
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Kris Jenner On What The Kardashians Ate Growing Up
It’s no secret that we’re fans of family businesses here at The New Potato. Well, we’re bringing you a family matriarch who (as Ellen Degeneres
by
The New Potato
Living
This Gorgeous Mom's Advice? Keep Calm & Eat Bread
We know it sounds nerdy, but we’re pretty proud of our mom. Her jewelry collection, Monica Rich Kosann, represents to us all things chic, classic, and
by
The New Potato
Living
Antiques And Dinner With Christian Siriano + Brad Walsh — Plus, R...
Walking into Christian Siriano’s Chelsea apartment is truly an antique lover’s dream. When we decided to be flies on the wall for a weekday dinner
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Talking Food & Bling With Designer Jennifer Fisher
Talking Food & Bling With Designer Jennifer Fisher
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
The Dish That Just Never Gets Old
The Dish That Just Never Gets Old
by
The New Potato
New York
Rumi Neely Talks Her Fave NYC Eats
Rumi Neely Talks Her Fave NYC Eats
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
Meet The Family Behind One Of NYC's Best Italian Restos
Meet The Family Behind One Of NYC's Best Italian Restos
by
The New Potato
Washington DC
This News Presenter Shares Her On-Set Routine
This News Presenter Shares Her On-Set Routine
by
The New Potato
Living
This Restaurant Vet Dishes On What Fresh Really Means
This Restaurant Vet Dishes On What Fresh Really Means
by
The New Potato
