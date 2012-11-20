Skip navigation!
The Locals
Street Style
Alice Keeps It All In The (Color) Family
Gina Marinelli
Nov 20, 2012
Street Style
Goldilocks Would Totally Approve Of This In-Between-Seasons Ensemble
Gina Marinelli
Oct 31, 2012
Street Style
Spotted In Copenhagen: A Fall Trend, Brilliantly Repurposed
Vanessa Golembewski
Oct 3, 2012
Street Style
Sick Sneaker Street Style From Copenhagen!
We. Love. Sneakers. Always have and always will — and our love affair seems to be shared by the stylish ladies all the way over in Copenhagen. When we
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Electrify A Monochromatic Look With A Shock Of Pink
Eva, buyer Milan, Italy There's really nothing chicer than dressing monochromatic (unless, of course, we're talking, say, purple). But if the
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Play Up Textures And Patterns To Give A Fave Mini-Skirt New Life
Ella, Blogger London, U.K. Our London girls know exactly how to stretch their wardrobes to give gray days a little more sunshine. And Ella here gets it
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Laid-Back Style Has A Dazzling Effect On A Rainy Day
Rosalind, Writer London, U.K. Another dreary spring day, another shot at cooking up a look that not only lights up the sidewalk but boosts your mood,
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Tricks For Turning A Gray Day Into Something Special
Julia, blogger Copenhagen, Denmark Step back for a moment. The lovely Julia here is wearing a deceptively summery outfit. But with a pair of opaque
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Make A Gorgeous Printed Skirt The Main Event
Ginger, blogger Milan, Italy For all you lazy girls out there, here's a tip: On those mornings when you still want to look turned out, but you just can't
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
15 Chic Snaps Fresh From Paris Fashion Week
It's not every day that you can walk down the street and come face-to-face with someone wearing a floor-length, nearly sheer, lace gown, but, then again,
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
With A Cinch And A Tuck, The Blanket Coat Shines
Julia, blogger Stockholm, Sweden Wearing a big printed blanket jacket out on the street (and OVER a lovely outfit, no less) could seem like a risky move.
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Inclement Weather Is So Much Nicer With Patchwork Jeans & A Cool ...
Katarina, student Copenhagen, Denmark On the brink of springtime, we're so not feeling big heavy coats. But it is February afterall, and that means
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
A Pop Of Coral Makes A Cozy Vest Extra Vibrant
Soraya Bakhtiar, Fashion Journalist, London UK London, U.K. How to make a cloudy afternoon in London a little less chilly? Layer a tailored vest over a
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
An Icy Shot Of Blue Gives Classic Black Some Nordic Chic
Hilda, blogger Stockholm, Sweden Those Swedes really know what they're doing in the wardrobe department. Case in point, Hilda here who practically
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Spunky Street Style Snaps From Milan
If New York is about trends, London is about eclecticism, and Paris about timeless chic, then what is Milan all about? The looks we loved in Milan were
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Plaids & Florals Are A Perfect Match For Springtime
Marie Nasemann, model Berlin, Germany When it comes to mixing patterns, the rule of thumb these days is: If it seems like it doesn't go together, it
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
13 Street-Style Snaps From London Fashion Week
Of all the Fashion Weeks around, we'd like to think that London's is the most iconoclastic. While the Brits the first to embrace trends, they're also the
by
Connie Wang
Events
Chic Euro Street Style To Kick Off Fashion Month
We'd like to think that New York Fashion Week is the official start to the seasonal "Fashion Month," but that's not actually the case — Stockholm,
by
Connie Wang
