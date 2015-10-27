Skip navigation!
The Financial Diet
Sex & Relationships
What I Learned From Moving In With Someone Way Too Soon
The Financial Diet
Oct 27, 2015
Work & Money
9 Women On How Much They'd Want Their Partner To Spend On A Ring
The Financial Diet
Oct 4, 2015
Work & Money
7 Tips For Finally Starting Your Blog
The Financial Diet
Sep 27, 2015
Work & Money
6 Simple Tricks To Save Money EVERY Month
By Keara Dowd Besides rent and student loans, utilities are probably the third-highest payment you make every month. While groceries, going out, and
by
The Financial Diet
TV Shows
How
Sex & The City
Is Ruining Our Real-Life Expectations
By Maya Kachroo-Levine We’re often warned about the challenges of city living, but it’s always painted in a delicate way. Even with the cautionary
by
The Financial Diet
Travel
9 Essential Tips For Traveling Around The World
My fiancé and I have been living in the U.K. since December 2013, and we are about to embark on a trip around the world — in total, 14 weeks, 12
by
The Financial Diet
Living
What My 20-Something Mistakes Made Me Want For My 30s
by Ashley Daigneault The theme of my 20s was this: Do everything. The beautiful thing about being young and without much responsibility is all the
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
My Skin-Care Regimen Only Costs Me $200 For The Whole Year
By Emma Bellamy All my life, I’ve never spent a significant amount of money on face products and makeup. In fact, what I spend averages out to be
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
Why I Don't Live With My Boyfriend Even Though It'd Be Cheaper
by Maya Kachroo-Levine It seems like if you’re of a certain age and have been dating someone for a while, people think you should be living
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
Why I Love The Hustle Of Being A Freelancer
By Maya Kachroo-Levine Almost six months ago, I left my full-time job in advertising. When I quit my job, I had one freelance contract, maybe two leads
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
Why I Refuse To Make My Job My Life
By Chelsea Fagan I’m going on two vacations in the next month. The first is a small weekend trip to visit my best friend for her birthday, while
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
How Eating With The 1% Made Me Look At Wealth In A New Way
By Chelsea Fagan Last week, my partner Marc and I had dinner at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in New York. It was our second Michelin experience
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
10 Truths About Money That Changed My Life
By Tracy White Over time, I have gleaned a lot of information about personal finance from a number of sources: Martin Hawes, Money magazine, various
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
Why Spending Money On Experiences Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be
By Chelsea Fagan I spend money on going out. According to popular schools of thought about the most satisfying ways to spend one’s money, that’s a
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
The Sad Truth About Getting Your Dream Job
By Chelsea Fagan Struggle to find a job. Send application after application, résumé after résumé, until it feels like throwing handfuls of sand
by
The Financial Diet
Fitness
7 Things You Can Do Today To Up Your Workout Game
by Maya Kachroo-Levine I’m one of those people who’s good at working out, in theory. I was a competitive gymnast and traded that in for cross
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
How Our Social Media Lies Are Damaging
By Chelsea Fagan I have some good news that I’ve been sitting on for a while, that I haven’t yet “cashed in on," a.k.a. shared on social media.
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
The Embarrassing Truth About How I Make A Living
#financialconfessions are anonymous posts that are submitted by readers on The Financial Diet. I grew up in a town where everyone was expected to go to
by
The Financial Diet
New York
How To Date In NYC Without Going Broke
By Emma Bellamy My little brother, who lives in NYC, recently got back into the dating game and has had to brainstorm creative date ideas that won’t
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
I Might Be A Career Girl, But I'm A Reluctant One
By Chelsea Fagan When it comes to things like patience, delayed gratification, and the deep joy of a job well done, my life has become much richer for
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
5 Truths About Weddings I Learned As I Planned My Own
By Lauren Ver Hage Over the last five months, I’ve come to understand that planning a wedding, despite being a romantic undertaking, has its ups and
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
The Secret To Treating Yourself Every Millennial Woman Should Know
By Chelsea Fagan For a long time, I didn’t have much money. I was a broke college student, then a broke student-slash-nanny living out of the
by
The Financial Diet
Work & Money
Why Having — & Using — A Credit Card Is A Smart Financial Decision
Credit was always a scary word to me, in pretty much all its forms. Whether followed by “card,” “score,” or “check,” it only meant bad
by
The Financial Diet
Living
The 7 Rules Of Being A Bridesmaid (Without Going Bankrupt)
By Brittany Banaszak Your best friend just said yes to the big question and is now rocking some serious bling. Now, it’s your turn to say yes when
by
The Financial Diet
The Playbook
7 Truths About Money I Learned From My Mom
By Chelsea Fagan My mom has always been really smart with money. She has worked and saved and spent wisely, always avoiding debt and the pitfalls
by
The Financial Diet
Fashion
How A Cheap Jeans Addict Finally Fell For A Pair Of Designer Denim
My history with jeans is long, and mostly sad. In my life, I have probably owned dozens, if not hundreds, of crappy pairs of jeans, none of which ever
by
The Financial Diet
Fashion
The Minimalist Pixie Dream Girl: Who She Is & Why I Hate Her
There are many kinds of porn in this world. There is porn porn, there is food porn, there is travel porn, and then there is my least favorite genre of
by
The Financial Diet
