The Dodo
Entertainment
21 Rescue Dogs Before & After Their Makeovers
The Dodo
Sep 5, 2016
Entertainment
16 Newly Adopted Kittens On The Ride Home From The Shelter
The Dodo
May 30, 2016
Entertainment
This Donkey & Puppy Make The Cutest Friend Duo Of All Time
The Dodo
Oct 14, 2015
Entertainment
What Your Dog's Name Says About You
By Caitlin Jill Anders Bet you didn't think naming your dog "Pancake" said something about you. Well, think again. When you find yourself with the great
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
This Video Of Baby Hummingbirds Eating Will Make Your Day
By Stephen Messenger Often, it's the teeny-tiniest of creatures that elicit the biggest "aww." This about sums up our reaction to an adorable video from
by
The Dodo
US News
How You Can Help Injured Animals Get Better
By Christina M. Russo What the hell am I going to do with my grandmother's fur coat? That's the common refrain of an animal lover staring at the
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
What You & Your Cat Probably Have In Common
By Caitlin Jill Anders So many cats in shelters are waiting to be adopted. And, be honest: You wish you could take them all home. Alas, you can only
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
12 Pets Who Aren't Sorry They Stole Your Bed
By Lindsey Robertson Now these pets totally get why you have a hard time getting out of bed...and they're not sleeping on the floor ever again. Just
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
21 Before & After Photos That Show Just How Fast Puppies Grow Up
By Anna Swartz Dogs grow up so fast...like, super fast, actually. That tiny puppy turns into a giant fluffy dog in no time. So savor the little moments
by
The Dodo
Weddings
These Newlyweds Gave Their Dying Dog The Trip Of A Lifetime
By Anna Swartz When Cassidy Williams found out her beloved golden retriever, Dood, had terminal cancer, she knew exactly what she wanted to do for
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
These Dog Portraits Are The Sweetest Thing, Ever
By Anna Swartz Dogs are truly companions for life, and for so many dog parents out there, watching their beloved pets age from playful pup to graying
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
The 27 Stages Of Fostering A Pit Bull
By Katy Hall Are you ready to foster a pit bull? If you're indifferent to the biggest face-kisses and the closest snuggles you've ever experienced,
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
What Your Favorite Dog Breed Says About You
By Caitlin Jill Anders Even though we love all dogs, most of us have to admit: We definitely play favorites. We each have our "type" — that specific
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
19 Photos That Prove Dogs Are Totally Part Of The Family
By Anna Swartz They're by our sides for the big, happy firsts, the lowest lows, and every chill, stressful, or boring day in between — and they make
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
This Tiny Bunny Stretching Its Teeny Paws To Reach Its Bottle Wil...
By Caitlin Jill Anders Babies and animals are probably the best things in life. Baby animals? The best of both worlds. As for this baby bunny, she is
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
Rescue Piglet & Chihuahua Wrestle Like Brothers
By Anna Swartz Marcel the pig and Ralphie the chihuahua wrestle and roll around together just like brothers — because they are. The two are both
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
Shelter Cats Doing Yoga Should Be A Part Of Every Studio
By Stephen Messenger It's (obviously) no secret that the company of cats is good for the soul — and that practicing yoga is, too. Homeward Bound, a
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
15 Hilarious Photos Of Pets Captured At The Perfect Moment
By Stephen Messenger Sure, every dog and cat is special in their own unique way — but occasionally, when the timing is right, otherwise normal pets can
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
20 Animals With A Serious Case Of RBF
By Ben Kerns These animals aren't really that cranky; they just happen to always look like it. More Animals From The Dodo 18 Cats Who Don't Even Look
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
Cats Who Are Better At Being Human Than You Are
By Caitlin Jill Anders All cats probably think that they're smarter than us humans — and honestly, they're probably right. Cats aren't really sure why
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
Dogs Who Are Awesome Parents To Their Human Kids Will Make Your Day
By Caitlin Jill Anders Dogs love their human kids — and, sometimes, dogs like to try and take over as the parent. A typical day in the life of a dog
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
You Won't Be Able To Say No To A Cat With Eyes Like These
By Caitlin Jill Anders The internet is awesome at finding adorably unique animals and making them famous. That's essentially its job, and it's an
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
22 Magical Moments When Pets Meet For The First Time
By Solon Kelleher Friendships can blossom from the moment you first meet each other. Other times, they take a while to grow. Ahead are 22 pairs of
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
21 Dogs Who Are Best Friends With The Ferret
by Anna Swartz Some dogs don't go anywhere without their dog siblings; some love to cuddle with their cats. Then, there are dogs who really, really love
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
11 Pets Who Had A Harder Morning Than You
By Lindsey Myers You may struggle to get out of bed in the morning, but maybe it's time to think about those struggling right there with you. Ahead, 11
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
18 Pigs Who Are Too Adorable To Be Real
By Caitlin Jill Anders They love bath time and can play and snuggle like nobody's business. Pigs! You've got to see these guys. So cute, it's hard to
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
26 Mischievous Bunnies Who Have No Regrets About Taking Over Your...
By Ameena Schelling It's easy to think of rabbits as cute, cuddly, and pliable little fur friends. However, most people don't realize that bunnies can
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
15 Pets Who Are "Helping" You Do Work
By Lindsey Robertson The surefire way to boost productivity in the office? A dog on your lap, or a cat on your mousepad. Ahead, 15 pets who don't really
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
16 Puppies Who Will Grow Into Those Ears...Eventually
By Lindsey Robertson Because the only thing better than a dog is one that might be half bunny rabbit. More From The Dodo Why Do Dog Paws Smell Like
by
The Dodo
Entertainment
These 12 Pets Acting Like Divas Are Seriously Hilarious
By Lindsey Robertson It's not easy being this flawless 'n furry, trust them on this one. More From The Dodo Furry Dads Meeting Their Kids For The First
by
The Dodo
