Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Taylor Jewell
Celebrity Style
6 Inspired Ways To Wear Denim To The Office
Gina Marinelli
Sep 14, 2015
Travel
This NYC Designer's Weekend Is Pure Eye Candy
Jada Wong
Oct 14, 2014
New York
Your Perfect Holiday Party Outfit, Courtesy Of R29's Editors
Seija Rankin
Dec 17, 2012
Politics
Photo Booths, Dance Battles, "Grace Jones": How R29 Celebrated Th...
Perhaps we don't have to tell you that we take the holidays quite seriously at Refinery29. Tinseltown, presents galore, cookies, libations, family,
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted