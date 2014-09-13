Skip navigation!
Stephanie Laing
Work & Money
A Party Expert Tries To Take Her Own Advice
Stephanie Laing
Sep 13, 2014
Work & Money
An Emmy Winner's Guide To Surviving Endless Parties
Stephanie Laing
Aug 27, 2014
Work & Money
A
Veep
Exec Comes To Terms With Her Work-Life Balance
Stephanie Laing
Aug 17, 2014
Work & Money
A Hollywood Producer Dishes On How To Be Confident At Work
We've all heard the often-repeated fact that women apologize far more than men, especially when something isn't their fault. But, if you ask me — and
by
Stephanie Laing
Work & Money
Is It Impossible To Find A Female Mentor?
I've been producing rude comedy (see: Eastbound & Down) for more than 15 years. I'm fairly cynical and slightly jaded about most things, but when it
by
Stephanie Laing
Work & Money
The Ultimate Guide To Being A Badass At Work
We're pretty sure Stephanie Laing is our spirit animal. The five-time Emmy-nominated TV producer of Veep, Eastbound & Down, and Banshee may only let
by
Stephanie Laing
