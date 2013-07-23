Skip navigation!
Stacey Young
Street Style
Colors? Overrated. A Street-Style Star Goes Bold With Black & White
Natasha Colvin
Jul 23, 2013
Street Style
This Seoul Student Shows Us What It Means To Have Beauty & Brains
Natasha Colvin
Jul 11, 2013
Street Style
Chiho's Skirt Is Super Sweet, But A Big Softy She Is Not
Alison Ryncarz
Jul 4, 2013
Street Style
Jail Stripes, Studs, & Charms: Seoul Shows Us How It's Done
In case you haven’t noticed, we’re kind of into stripes here at R29. Vertical, horizontal…you can’t go wrong with a classic, striped piece in
by
Alison Ives
Street Style
A+ Style: Our Favorite High School Ensembles Grow Up
While this Tokyo street-style shot has all the telltale signs of our favorite high school ensembles — plaid, varsity jackets, backpacks, ripped jeans,
by
Gina Marinelli
Living
The World's Most Expensive Cities? This List Will Totally Shock You
Living in NYC, you get a lot of unsolicited commentary about how it's the most expensive city in the world. Of course, we know that's not true —
by
Lexi Nisita
Street Style
It's What's On The Inside That Counts...Except In This Street-Sty...
Throwing a sloppy coat over your carefully planned ensemble is like making a delicious cake and botching the icing. It's. Just. So. Wrong. But, Kei, a
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
The Coolest, Delightfully Unexpected, Street-Style Hit
We've heard it said time and time again: Black clothing is universally flattering. Just look at this photo of Um Se Yun as evidence. She's incredibly
by
Cailey Anne Rizzo
Street Style
Street Style: Never Underestimate The Power Of Special Details
When it comes to style that's truly unique, it's all about the details. Specifically, in this case, we're referring to Natsumi, a shop assistant who we
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
The Best Mom Jeans We've Ever Seen, Really
Mom jeans don't exactly have the best reputation when it comes to flattering clothing. The straight-leg style always tends to be a bit too high-waisted
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Secret-Layering Inspiration (Yes, There's A Denim Jacket Under Th...
We almost kissed our denim jackets goodbye in September, preparing to only have them resurface in another six months. However, our Seoul street-style
by
Gina Marinelli
Style Out There
Tokyo Street Style Goes Traditional, With A Twist
Fashion keeps our hearts racing, but it's not just for the of-the-moment newness. It's also in part to the looong history of styles that still make our
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Florals For Fall? Yes, That
Can
Be Groundbreaking
Floral prints made a whole lot more sense when there were actual flowers in sight. Sadly, the buds are long gone — but, thankfully, only the kind that
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
14 Trendsetting Street-Style Snaps From Tokyo
They say that Japanese style is light-years ahead of the rest of the world; by the time we "discovered" flatforms and midi skirts, the Japanese fashion set
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
8 Edgy-Meets-Sweet Snaps, Direct From Seoul
It's hard enough to travel from point A (our homes) to point B (probably, R29 HQ) without stalking spotting a few sidewalk strutters whose style game is
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
A Go-To Blazer Tops The Perfect Weekend Look
Ayaka Tokyo, Japan Besides the LBD and maybe a great pair of jeans, the just-right blazer—the one you can wear with absolutely everything—could be
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
The Little Black Suit Gets A Dose Of Confidence (And Edge)
Arissa Singapore City, Singapore Like a dress, a suit can be a busy morning's best friend and the ultimate closet no-brainer. But no girl wants to look
by
Christene Barberich
