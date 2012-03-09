Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Spreadhouse
DIY
I DIY! Learn How To Make A Spotted Tote Bag
Us
Mar 9, 2012
DIY
Rodarte Redux: Make Your Own Celestial Hair Clips
Us
Mar 5, 2012
Fashion
Refinery Comes to Town: Our Editors Rage At Our Motorola Mobility-Sponsored Miami...
Us
Dec 8, 2011
Fashion
Housewarming Gets Hot: Amazing Style Moments From Our R29 Miami L...
We’ve only just launched our Miami local section, and we feel at home already. This is in no small part to the many hip locals and industry darlings
by
Us
Entertainment
Your New Girl Crush, Sonia Evers, Steals Hearts In Guess
If you're not already in love with Sonia Evers and her blog, Runway Hippie, get ready to fall hard. You two are about to spend the evening traipsing
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Reporter Jamie Shupak Stops Traffic On The High Line In Guess
Who knew congestion reports could be so adorable? Busy, busy NY1 traffic reporter and dating columnist, Jamie Shupak, makes backups on the GW Bridge
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Eat.Sleep.Wear's Kimberly Lives The Luxe Life In Guess
We're straight-up hooked on following the daily travels and tastes of Kimberly Pesch on her blog, Eat.Sleep.Wear. So, we took her on a little trip to
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Blogger Tess Pare-Mayer Hops 'Hoods In Guess
Living in the Big City means changing styles as often as you switch trains. One minute you're downtown in flats, and the next you're walking in Midtown
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Le City Kitty Takes On The Village In Rocker-Glam Guess Goodies
We've already introduced you Ms. Christina Zayas, the ballsy, black-clad fashion ace behind Le City Kitty (and a finalist for our Next Big Style Blogger
by
Gabriel Bell
Nails
DIY Some Impressive-Looking Marble Nails
Our most time-, labor-, and resource-intensive nail tutorial, ever, the marble nail art will test your nerves, patience, and steady hands, but is so worth
by
Us
Beauty
Newsprint Nails: The Easiest, Coolest Nail DIY!
What do you get when you mix a newspaper, some hard liquor, and five minutes of spare time? One supremely awesome nail art, that's what. Connie shows us
by
Us
Fashion
Inside Vena Cava's Quirky Soho Studio
In their own words, the girls behind Vena Cava create clothes that they want to wear. Well, we felt the same way when we took a tour of their Soho
by
Spreadhouse
New York
Party Pics From Our Guerlain Rouge Automatique Soiree At Bergdorf...
Last night, we fêted Guerlain's latest lipstick, Rouge Automatique, and had the fifth floor of Bergdof bustling with beauty junkies getting their very
by
Betsey McLain
San Francisco
Refinery29 San Francisco Launch Party At Sloane
Last week, San Francisco welcomed Refinery29 with open arms and numerous glasses of champagne (and our signature R29 cocktail) at our insane and truly
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Fashion
The Girl Next-Door: Matchbook Magazine's Katie Armour
As soon as we met globe-trotting writer-editor Katie Armour (born and raised in Cali, she’s logged in time in Switzerland, New York, and West Virginia),
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted