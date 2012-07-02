Skip navigation!
Shira Karsen
Washington DC
Time To Buy More Hangers: It's South Moon Under's Big Summer Sale
Jul 2, 2012
Indulge Your Artsy Side At Mount Pleasant's Handmade Fest
Jun 4, 2012
NoVa Gals: Restock Your Top Drawer At This Chic New Lingerie Shop
May 30, 2012
Ciao, Darling! Tour Local Designer Nina O'Neil's Inspiring Workspace
If you're an Etsy regular, you probably have a few creative crushes saved in your Favorites section — we definitely do. And one of those is the
Holly E. Thomas
Get An Insider's Tour Of D.C.'s Best New Bauble Boutique
McLean native Kyle Barber is a beading novice — she's only been at it for two years — but from the looks of her Georgetown shop, Duo, you’d never
Shira Karsen
Saying "I Do"? Make Some Big-Day Decisions At Urban Chic
Ahh, March in Washington — it's almost pleasant outside, cherry trees are starting to bloom, and a fleet of catering trucks are starting to hit the
Shira Karsen
Need Nostalgia? Quarter Life Vintage & Nana Have You Covered
"It's vintage" — one of the few phrases you can utter in this label-conscious world that makes you seem worldly and down-to-earth at the same time.
Shira Karsen
Our V-Day Dream Date: Treats And Tarts At Treasury
Valentine's Day — that highly anticipated, overanalyzed 24-hour period when you’re either over-the-moon or hiding under a hoodie, trolling the candy
Shira Karsen
Take A Holiday-Shopping Hiatus With A Party At Aura Spa
Not a news flash, exactly: The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and as of today, we have 20 shopping days left to score all of those gorgeous
Shira Karsen
