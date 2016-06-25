Skip navigation!
Science Of Relationships
Sex
Does How Much Sex You Have With Your S.O. Actually Matter?
Science Of Relati...
Jun 25, 2016
Sex & Relationships
What's Really Going On When You're Unfriended On Facebook
Science Of Relati...
Sep 28, 2015
Sex
What Your (& Your S.O.'s) Facebook Profile Says About Your Relationship
Science Of Relati...
Sep 22, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Need An Energy Boost? Try Thinking About Your Partner
By Sarah Stanton, MSc Love is associated with positive emotions and an energizing feeling. (Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes encapsulated this notion
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
When Is It Too Early To Talk About Marriage?
By Liz Keneski and Taylor Anne Morgan Talking about the possibility of marriage with your S.O. can be both exciting and stressful. After all, it's only
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Cheating Might Run In The Family
This was originally published on July 14, 2015. By Dr. Tim Loving Why do people cheat? It’s a question we get (and address) at Science of
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex
This Is Where Most People
Actually
Propose
By Lisa Hoplock, M.Sc. We've seen it all in the movies: proposals at sports games, at the Eiffel Tower, or at a couple's favorite restaurant. Proposals
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
How To Tell If You'll Stay Friends With Your Ex
By Dr. Benjamin Le Commitment is obviously important for keeping a romantic relationship going. But it can also influence how previous partners feel
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Can Being Alone Lead To Premature Death?
By Samantha Joel If someone asked me to pick the most influential finding that has come out of relationship science to date, I’d say it’s this:
by
Science Of Relati...
Mind
What Your Facebook Posts
Really
Say About Your Personality
By Dr. Marni Amsellem Facebook status updates are essentially windows into our personal lives that show what we want the world to see. If you’re
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Not Surprisingly, Sleep Affects Your Relationship —Here's How
By Dr. Amy Muise How did you sleep last night? Did you wake up this morning feeling refreshed and energized, or were you fatigued and sluggish? Your
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
What Causes The Post-Wedding Blues — & How To Avoid Them
By Dr. Tim Loving We experience an enormous amount of pressure when planning that "special day." And it makes sense — getting married is a big deal!
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
4 Common Dating Myths You Need To Stop Believing
By Dr. Gwendolyn Seidman If you can find just about anything online these days, why shouldn't that include dates? Dating on the web has been increasing
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex
"Your Type" & The Person You're Actually Dating May Not Match Up
By Dr. Lorne Campbell A lot of research, from all over the world, has asked people about what they prefer in a future romantic partner. There is a big
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
How Millennials Deal With Breakups — On Facebook
Facebook is one of the most popular social networks, with nearly 1.4 billion monthly users and approximately 890 million users logging in each day.
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Why Fighting With Your S.O. Doesn't Mean You're Doomed
By Dawn Maslar Ever wonder what can cause one couple to stay together and another to break up? If a couple fights a lot, we might think they’re not
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
The One Thing That Will Get You Through A Bad Breakup
By Dr. Gary Lewandowski Breakups are tough. There's no way around it. Your world changes, and you may be left feeling sad, confused, and lonely. When
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Why The Opposites Attract Theory Doesn't Really Work
By Dr. Gwendolyn Seidman We’ve all heard that “opposites attract." But, we're also told that “birds of a feather flock together." So, which is
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
The One Thing All Happy Couples Have In Common
By Dr. Benjamin Le Although passion tends to fade in long-term relationships, there's one big thing couples can do to keep the flame alive: Continue to
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Why Do We Resist Accepting Help From People?
By Dr. Gwendolyn Seidman Studies consistently show that we’re happier and healthier when we feel like we’re being supported. Knowing that you’ll
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
How Making Sacrifices For Your Partner Can Make You Happier
By Jeff Bowen Why do we make sacrifices for our loved ones? Research tells us that our commitment is what motivates our willingness to sacrifice. In
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Here's How Much Sex Couples Are Really Having
Dr. Amy Muise People have a lot of questions when they learn that I study sex and relationships. One of the most common questions people ask is how
by
Science Of Relati...
Health
Is Your Breakup Communication All Wrong?
Dr. Benjamin Le Wouldn’t it be great if ending a relationship could be a little less painful? It turns out that a dose of compassion can help ease
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex
These 2 Character Traits Can Majorly Impact Your Relationship
By Sarah Stanton Have you ever had the urge to read a significant other's journal? We already know that people are more likely to engage in intrusive
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex
If Everybody Cheats, Does That Mean It's Not So Bad?
By Dr. Gwendolyn Seidman Most people believe that infidelity is a very bad thing. Yet, the majority of people admit they have cheated on a romantic
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Does Rebound Sex Help You Get Over A Breakup?
By Dr. Benjamin Le One of the sad truths about dating is that sometimes, you get dumped — and if or when you do, you might just find yourself
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Does Internet Dating REALLY Work?
By Jennifer Harman The answer to your question really lies in how you define “work.” If your goal is to meet new dating partners, then
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Do We Get Better Looking When The Bar's About To Close?
By Dr. Justin Lehmiller What happens when something is only available for a short period of time or exists in limited quantities? We want it. Badly.
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
Could Prioritizing Your Career Hurt Your Relationship?
By Gwendolyn Seidman Could doggedly pursuing a personal goal (such as making partner at your law firm) or a fitness milestone (such as getting
by
Science Of Relati...
Sex & Relationships
3 Ways To Make Sure Your Relationship Will Last
By Dr. Benjamin Le When it comes to understanding the fate of any given relationship, knowing something about a couple’s commitment level —
by
Science Of Relati...
