Saveur
Food & Drinks
Eat This & Stop Feeling Cold
Saveur
Jan 27, 2015
Food & Drinks
This Classic Salad Gets A Quick & Delicious Update
Saveur
Jan 22, 2015
Food & Drinks
Kick Lunch Up A Notch (Or Two) With This Recipe
Saveur
Jan 12, 2015
Food & Drinks
This 2-Step Tuna Melt For Grown-Ups Is The Ultimate Savory Snack
Curry powder, raisins, and chutney pair nicely with cheddar cheese in this dressed-up tuna melt. Tuna-Melt Canapés Serves 2 Ingredients 2–3 tbsp
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
You've Been Making Bacon Wrong Your Entire Life
Caramelized brown sugar adds an irresistible layer of sweetness to crispy bacon. The late chef and food consultant Gene Hovis gave this recipe to
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
The Ultimate French Butter Cookies To Gift This Christmas
By Laura Loesch-Quintin Each year when I visit my grandfather in Brittany, a pastoral region on France's northwest coast, I return bearing delicious
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
This Jewish Treat Is The Best Part Of Hanukkah
By Gabriella Gershenson This is my mom's recipe for rugelach, and I was always struck by how delicate hers were compared to some of the overstuffed
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
A Hearty & Healthy 3-Step Salad Perfect For A Weeknight Dinner
We based this dish on one that appears in Seven Fires: Grilling the Argentine Way by Francis Mallmann (Artisan, 2009). Smashing the beets creates a
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Go Beyond Pumpkin Pie With This Thanksgiving Dessert
Creamy pumpkin filling over a ginger cookie crust provides a comforting balance of sweetness and spice. This recipe, developed by chef Mary Sue Milliken,
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
The Ultimate 2-Step Sweet Potato Side Dish
Saveur associate food editor Ben Mims loves brown sugar and black pepper together: the pepper provides a pleasant heat, and the sugar brings out the
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Your New Favorite Way To Eat Kale — The Italian Way
Author Nancy Harmon Jenkins uses olive oil three ways in this version of the venerable Italian soup: for sautéing garlic, rubbing on the toasts that
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
The Tastiest 3-Ingredient Sandwich You'll Ever Eat
The New York City restaurant Penelope serves a cult-favorite sandwich called the John Oliver: fresh goat cheese and a generous serving of kalamata olive
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Is This Bacon Sandwich Better Than The Classic BLT?
Bring out peanut butter's savory side by topping it with a few strips of smoky bacon — cooked extra-crisp to hold up against sogginess. On hearty
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
A Delicious New Way To Eat Your Favorite Greek Yogurt
Contrasting layers of sweet vanilla-infused rhubarb, salty nutty granola, and cool tart yogurt make this a refreshing and satisfying breakfast. If
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Make Perfect Guacamole — Every Time
This recipe is based on one in Rosa's New Mexican Table (Artisan, 2007) by Roberto Santibañez; it's for the same dish that is prepared at Rosa Mexicano
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
This Healthy Combination Is Ridiculously Easy
Elf Cafe in L.A.’s Echo Park serves a version of this refreshing Japanese-inspired salad, and once we found out how ridiculously easy it was to
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
2 Easy Steps To A Healthy & Tasty Lunch
A version of a California classic, this sandwich is a healthy mix of vegetables, whole-grain bread, and Jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing.
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
A 2-Step Breakfast For All-Day Energy
This muesli is a flavorful take on the original raw-cereal mixture developed in Switzerland by Maximilian Bircher-Benner in the early 20th century. It's
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
The Easiest 3-Ingredient Snack You'll Ever Eat
A dollop of ricotta on earthy-sweet oat bread is delicious; add a drizzle of sourwood honey and it's elevated to the exquisite . (For a bit of
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Jumpstart Your Day With This Fall Twist On A Breakfast Staple
As the mornings get cooler, we like our breakfasts warmer. Old fashioned oats are one thing — steel-cut another. And, when there's buttermilk and
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Get Cozy With This Easy Fall Dessert
These peaches are a pleasure to eat in autumn — so stock up on those late summer peaches now! You want to choose fruit that's fully ripe but not too
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
A 3-Step Recipe For Homemade Indian Flatbread
Unlike some other staple Indian breads, which are unleavened and crafted from durum wheat flour, or atta, fluffy naan is made with all-purpose flour and
by
Saveur
Food & Drinks
Avocado Obsessives, This Salad Is Your Go-To
The creamy avocado, sweet mango, and bright citrus in this salad make a refreshing counterpoint to Senegal's rich and savory stews. Avocado Mango Salad
by
Saveur
