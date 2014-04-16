Skip navigation!
Sarah Zlotnick
Celebrity Beauty
Real Girl, Real Beauty: A Grad Student's Breezy Routine
Sarah Zlotnick
Apr 16, 2014
Washington DC
8 Wallet-Friendly Getaways From D.C
Sarah Zlotnick
Mar 10, 2014
Celebrity Style
Fearless Style From A Cool D.C. Attorney
Sarah Zlotnick
Oct 29, 2013
Health
End Of Summer Survival Guide
The dog days of August can be especially cruel here in Washington. Soaring temps and super-sticky humidity levels can wreak havoc on skin and hair, melt
by
Sarah Zlotnick
Washington DC
Day Pass: The Best Shops, Eats, & Vino In Historic Frederick
Lazy summer weekends are the perfect time to escape the concrete streets of the District. Our favorite nearby destination? The historic town of Frederick.
by
Sarah Zlotnick
Shopping
Cuff 'Em: 10 Reasons To Love Summer's Major Earring Trend
First, there were high-waisted shorts. Next came the crop tops. Thankfully, the resurgence of '90s trends is finally hitting the jewelry counter. Remember
by
Sarah Zlotnick
Washington DC
Introducing C.J. Sparks, Your New Local Source For Vintage
First, there was the men's sock startup. Now, it's a vintage clothing emporium. Everywhere we look lately, it seems like LivingSocial alums are launching
by
Sarah Zlotnick
Shopping
Edgy, Meet Classy: 10 Just-Tough-Enough Gold Jewelry Finds
Choosing your signature jewelry is not easy — after all, the pieces you wear every single day should reflect the many sides of your personality, fit
by
Sarah Zlotnick
Washington DC
This Local Start-Up Wants To Revamp Your Guy's...Sock Drawer
Dudes and their sock drawers don't usually have the best relationship: Business attire forces guys to invest in blah black and gray pairs, and single
by
Sarah Zlotnick
