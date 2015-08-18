Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Work & Money
The Conversation All Women Need To Start Having
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Aug 18, 2015
Work & Money
The Conversation All Women Need To Start Having
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Aug 12, 2015
Work & Money
The Conversation All Women Need To Start Having
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Aug 12, 2015
Work & Money
The Conversation All Women Need To Start Having
I have three kids. I work. I have a husband who works. As a rule, I feel that I’m failing either my work or my family. I know I’m not alone. I’ve
by
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Work & Money
The Conversation All Women Need To Start Having
I have three kids. I work. I have a husband who works. As a rule, I feel that I’m failing either my work or my family. I know I’m not alone. I’ve
by
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted