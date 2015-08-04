Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
The Streets Of Paris Played An Important Role In This Wedding
Samm Blake Weddings
Aug 4, 2015
Weddings
This 2-Minute Ceremony Was Filled With Gorgeous Emotion
Samm Blake Weddings
Jul 18, 2015
Living
Picnic Blankets Replaced Traditional Seating At This Backyard Wedding
Samm Blake Weddings
Mar 3, 2015
Living
This Paris Wedding Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Canada couple Jacqueline and Darryl opted for a small and sweet wedding in Paris, one of their favorite cities. With just their immediate families and
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
A High Tea Reception Set The Scene For This Fairy-Tale Wedding
Shooting Annabel and Matthew's wedding in Fremantle, Australia, got me thinking about fairy tales. Annabel's dress, a gorgeous, pale-blue strapless gown
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
Words Can't Describe How Beautiful This Manhattan Wedding Is
Cat and Chris got married in Manhattan, where they opted to have some photographs taken outside as they ambled through the city's mesmerizing streets.
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
This Village Wedding Is Oozing With Charming Details
Ingrid and Mike's wedding took place in a small little village in Dutchess County, New York, at Ham House, a beautiful 1850s Italianate Mansion in Tivoli.
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
Only 13 People Attended This Gorgeous Destination Wedding In Bali
Paula and Ben traveled from Perth, Australia to Bali to celebrate their wedding at a intimate celebration at the amazing Kyayangan Estate, situated on the
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
A Breathtakingly Beautiful Traditional Japanese Wedding
Takako, from Japan, and Steve, from Perth, Australia, met while living and working in London. Although the couple now resides in Melbourne, they decided
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
Proof That City Hall Is The Start To A Wonderful Wedding
Suzanne and Martin traveled over from Perth, Australia to marry at the Clerk's office in New York City, a destination they both loved. Since Martin is
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
True Amore: Stunning Photos From An Intimate Italian Wedding
Boy grows up in Mauritius. Girl grows up in Italy. Their paths lead them both to Sydney. They meet and fall in love. After hundreds of phone calls and
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted