Samantha Wennerstrom
Los Angeles
The RIGHT Way To Style An Oversized Knit
Samantha Wennerstrom
Dec 23, 2013
Los Angeles
Get The Party Started With These Holiday-Hosting Tips
Samantha Wennerstrom
Dec 17, 2013
Los Angeles
Planning A Winter Getaway? Read This Packing Guide First!
Samantha Wennerstrom
Dec 10, 2013
Los Angeles
Get Punked! How To Add Spikes To Your Wardrobe
In my mind, punk has always been cool, but a little too cool for my wardrobe. Patches, liberty spikes, anarchy tees, military jackets, and leather mixed
by
Samantha Wennerstrom
Fashion
Atten-tion! Meet The Softer Side Of Army Green
When it was announced that green was the Pantone color of the year, I'll admit I may have winced a little. True, they say that it's the color for gingers,
by
Samantha Wennerstrom
Los Angeles
How to Dress Up An Old Sweatshirt — & Look
Good
You know that sweatshirt you have that you automatically pull on when it’s time to get cozy on the couch? I say, the couch isn’t the only place your
by
Samantha Wennerstrom
Los Angeles
The Secret To Faking Curves? This Full Skirt!
This fall, one of the many style goals I made was to have more volume! So, when I came across a perfectly adorable pouf-ed-and-patterned mini skirt, I
by
Samantha Wennerstrom
Los Angeles
Visiting Wine Country? We Found The Perfect Outfit For Under $100
One of the perks of living in Santa Barbara is having an amazing wine country in our backyard, the Santa Ynez Valley. It’s one of my go-to places to
by
Samantha Wennerstrom
