Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Robin Reetz
Shopping
The Non-Basic Button-Ups Your Wardrobe NEEDS
Robin Reetz
Oct 8, 2014
Food & Drinks
Where To Eat For The Rest Of The Summer
Robin Reetz
Aug 20, 2014
Styling Tips
Fashion 101: How To Wear All White
Robin Reetz
Mar 12, 2014
Entertaining
The 13 Cool New Ways To Celebrate V-Day
Making awesome plans for Valentine’s Day is hard. It's so easy to fall into a cliché of wine, roses, and candy hearts. A simple dinner date feels too
by
Robin Reetz
Dresses
17 Cliché-Free V-Day Dresses
When it comes to a Valentine’s date, or any date for that matter, it goes without saying that you want to look your best. Whether you’re spending
by
Robin Reetz
Food & Drinks
4 Easy Recipes To Upgrade Your Lunch Hour
"What’s for lunch?" Is the age-old refrain that plagues us every day as soon as we start to feel the first rumbles in our stomach. Rather than just
by
Robin Reetz
Food & Drinks
The 3 Easy-Win Brunch Recipes To Soothe Your Hangover
Brunch. Now that’s something we can get behind. Really, is there really anything better than a meal that encourages sleeping in, drinking in the
by
Robin Reetz
Styling Tips
1 Piece, 3 Ways: The Ballerina Skirt
Ladylike elegance. We’ve heard about it, but unfortunately, it doesn’t quite fit into our smartphone-wielding, gluten free, and overly scheduled
by
Robin Reetz
Styling Tips
The 3 Outfits Just Made For Picnicking
Us Londoners have it good when it comes to parks – really good. With almost 40% of the city covered in green space, there’s always a reason to stop,
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
How To Wear A Sleeveless Vest From Now Till Eternity
We are officially revising our attitude re: the sleeveless blazer. What once felt a little ‘90s, and totally impractical suddenly feels fresh, new, and
by
Robin Reetz
Styling Tips
Wear A Sleeveless Vest Now & Forever
We are officially revising our attitude re: the sleeveless vest. What once felt a little ‘90s and totally impractical suddenly feels fresh, new, and of
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: APART's '70s Cigarette Jeans—Now 65% Off
When it comes to denim, it’s no secret that we’re having a '70s moment. Wide legs and flares have made our wish-list this season, and high-waisted
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Go From City To Shore With a Repurposed Tote
If there’s one trend we never tire of, it’s nautical. We’re suckers for striped shirts, and will take a good pair of wide-leg pants any day. The
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Get 80% Off A Silky, Sporty Racerback
There’s little we don’t love about racerback tops. Aside from showing off our sporty side, they’re also super comfy and work well for a day in the
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Fallon's Downtown-Chic Wire Bow Bracelet
Looking to add a little something extra to the dainty wrist of yours? Your answer lies in the Wire Bow Bracelet from Dana Lorenz’s rough and tough
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Clean Up Your Act With Bellissima's Compact Mirrors
On the go and craving a touch-up? These adorable, hand-painted compact mirrors from Bellissima are far more exciting than your standard compact. On top of
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Yumi Kim's Silky, Button-Up Blouse for 50% Off
Looking for a silky blouse to top off that new spring mini? Look no further than Yumi Kim—our go-to gal for patterns and prints. The button-up Alex
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: 20% Off All Camilla Norrback—Today Only At Smith + Bu...
Swedish designer Camilla Norrback has an eye for eco-chic design. Her breezy blouses are balanced with heavy wool skirts and outwear, all of which are
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Shake Things Up! APARTSTYLE.com's Leather Frock Is Ov...
Tired of the frills and florals that are standard with the arrival of the spring season? This year, shake things up with a leather cocktail dress, worthy
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Rachel Comey's Chic Cocktail Jacket—Now 40% Off!
Need a just-right cover-up for your night on the town? Look no further than TenOverSix—the sweet LA accessories boutique that also stocks a perfectly
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Wren's Sultry Sasha Dress
We may still be waiting on the weather to warm, but we’re already on the lookout for a sweet and sultry dress to take us through summer's long, balmy
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Super Tailored Trousers—Now 40% Off!
Of all the items in your wardrobe, a fitted pair of trousers is without a doubt one of the most vital. Whether they’re wide-legged, high-waisted, or
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Fjällräven's Chic and Stylish Outerwear
The Greenland Jacket from cult Swedish line Fjällräven brings new meaning to the word durable. Made of Fjällräven’s own G-1000 textile, the
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: The Perfect Gift For Under $50!
When it comes to gift-giving, we’re all about procrastination. Giving a scented candle as a last-minute gift just doesn’t cut it, and we’ve learned
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: 70% Off IGWT'S Poppy Spring Mini-Dress
Sometimes, a girl just needs a dash of animal print. We’re suckers for mini-dresses in eye-popping prints, and the Tiger Betty Dress from In God We
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Ace & Jig's One-Day Sale!
Founded by lovely ladies Jenna Wilson and Cary Vaughan (formerly of LaRok), Ace & Jig design cute, wearable pieces whose production methods are closely
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: Half Off APART's Super Bold Skinny Jeans
While flares and wide-leg jeans may have re-entered our vocabulary and our wardrobes, we’re not ready to give up our skinny jeans just yet. Sometimes a
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: A Classic Sweater Vest With Modern Quirks—Now 40% Off!
There are a few things that are guaranteed to be in our wardrobes no matter what age or season. Perfect jeans, button-ups, a classic trench, and of
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: A Little Leopard Goes A Long Way
While we love all things leopard, it’s easy for this classic print to get out of hand. There’s nothing worse than an overpowering pattern, which is
by
Robin Reetz
Shopping
Daily Deal: In God We Trust for Half Off!
Here at Refinery29, our love for In God We Trust is no secret. Those quirky, vintage-inspired, handmade pieces are our favorite gifts to give to loved
by
Robin Reetz
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted