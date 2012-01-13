Skip navigation!
Rinchen Dé
Street Style
Street Style: Belted Coat Love, Round 2!
Shani Silver
Jan 13, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: Man-Tastic Winter Accessories
Shani Silver
Jan 11, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: How City Girls Wear Shearling
Shani Silver
Nov 23, 2011
Street Style
Street Style: The Perfect City-Stalking Outfit
Who she is: Julia Where we spotted her: Downtown. Why we love her: If you're planning a day of city-trolling and sight-seeing (isn't it amazing that we
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: This Puffy Jacket Is Actually Chic!
Who she is: Eve Where we spotted her: On Oak Street. Why we love her: When we think of puffy winter jackets that keep us super-toasty, we typically
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How To Show Your Stripes
Who she is: Jessica Where we spotted her: On Dearborn Street. Why we love her: Jessica makes it look so easy. A simple striped dress sweetly
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How To Look Good In The Nude
Who she is: Sofia Where we spotted her: On Michigan Avenue. Why we love her: While we typically shy away from monochromatic looks, Sofia shows us
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
3 Affordable Street-Style Looks To Copy ASAP
We've always been a dear friend of the shy girl — the one too timid to stop the stylish passerby and ask her where she got those adorable shoes. Well,
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: We're Mad About This Hat (In A Good Way)
Who she is: Charlene Where we spotted her: On Michigan Avenue. Why we love her look: Just when you think your days of rocking a sweet bohemian look are
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Cable Girl
Where we spotted this look: At one of the last street fairs of 2011. Why we love it: We've been (not-so-patiently) waiting for months to break out our
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: A Very Chic Lady In Uniform
Who she is: The head of the class, apparently. Where we spotted her: On Division Street. Why we love her: We'd give anything for our school uniforms
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Get Inspired By This Wicker Park Wonder
Why we love this look: We love street style hunting in Wicker Park. Known for great shopping and yummy restos, we always know we'll snap up a winner or
by
Shani Silver
