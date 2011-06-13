Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Photo by Amy Creyer
Street Style
Street Style: Gray Matters
Shani Silver
Jun 13, 2011
Street Style
Street Style: Yes, Sir!
Shani Silver
Jun 8, 2011
Street Style
Street Style: Roo With A View
Shani Silver
Jun 6, 2011
Street Style
Street Style: Live The Fantasy
Who she is: Fantasia Where we spotted her: On Michigan Avenue, a.k.a. where we wish we were right now. Why we love her: We've dreamed of summer
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Hello, Yellow
Who he is: Jordan When we spotted him: Just before this amazing heat wave! Why we love him: Jordan rocks the smart-chic look very well. He's staying
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Ladies, A Gentleman
Who he is: Jaime Where we spotted him: In the sunshine. Why we love him: In a word, effort. A man that takes the time to pull together an outfit like
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Blue Skies
Who she is: Jessica Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park. Finally: Welcome back, sundress. My, how we've missed you! Jessica pulls off a perfect
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
All-Star Tag-Team: Kokorokoko And Amy Creyer
This Thursday, witness a Chicago-style collaboration like whoa. Street style photog Amy Creyer and vintage heaven-on-Ashland Kokorokoko are hosting an
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Tough Enough
Who she is: Tori Where we spotted her: In the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Let us count the ways. Tori is giving off sartorial toughness like we've
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
3 Cool Summer Street-Style Trends Every Chicago Girl Should Try
As you know, we're always on the lookout for fun new fashion twists to try. But venturing into trendy territory is always a slippery slope, especially for
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Sweet Success
Who she is: Mallory Where we spotted her: Downtown, near the Chicago Theater. Why we love her: Aside from the fact that it's so warm that Mallory
by
Shani Silver
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted