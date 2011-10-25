Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Patrick Dugan
Entertainment
8 Must-See Fall Films (And Where To See 'Em)
Patrick Dugan
Oct 25, 2011
Entertainment
Video: Watch 2 People Fall In Love Across The Atlantic
Patrick Dugan
Jun 29, 2011
Entertainment
The 10 Must-See Movies At The Tribeca Film Festival
Michelle Peralta
Apr 26, 2011
Entertainment
5 Indie Films To See In NYC Now
Are you in need of some serious cinematic escape (and your Amex isn't ready for any of our Spring Break trips), but not in the mood for your
by
Patrick Dugan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted