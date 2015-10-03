Skip navigation!
One Kings Lane
Home
This NYC Apartment Is Proof That Cool Art Can Be Found At The Flea
One Kings Lane
Oct 3, 2015
Home
7 Clever Ways To Spruce Up The Wall Above Your Bed
One Kings Lane
Sep 11, 2015
Home
14 Decorating Cheap Thrills Your Wallet Will Love
One Kings Lane
Sep 2, 2015
Home
These 6 Lessons In Color Will Change The Way You Decorate
Patrick Mele's meteoric rise is thanks in large part to his fearless way with color. “I’m not afraid of color," he proclaims. "I like bold
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Interior Designers Reveal Their Favorite Paint Colors
If you’re looking for paint colors for your home, you can read designer recommendations all day long. But we thought the best way to make designers play
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Steal These 10 Decorating Ideas From A Rising Design Star
This gorgeous Santa Barbara home was decorated by up-and-coming designer Megan Rice Yager, who believes that the bedroom should be a sanctuary, the
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Six Lessons For Honing In Your Inner Interior Designer
With her brand-new book, Always Pack a Party Dress: And Other Lessons Learned from a (Half) Life in Fashion, author, blogger, and former Barneys fashion
by
One Kings Lane
Home
How An East Coast Designer Styled Her California Home
When designer Lulu deKwiatkowski moved to L.A. — six months pregnant with twins — she envisioned a home where her yet-to-be-born children could run
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Steal These Ideas For The Ultimate Boho Work Space
Whether it’s a colorful, pattern-rich decorating idea we wish we’d dreamed up, or a gorgeous Instagram shot of boldly hued blooms, Justina Blakeney
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Honestly WTF's Erica Chan Coffman Takes Us On Her Room Makeover
Erica Chan Coffman, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of the cult blog Honestly WTF, moved into an early 1900s Craftsman in Oakland, California, in late
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Tour A Collected L.A. Home That Nails Gender-Neutral Style
Lizzie Garrett Mettler’s signature look is a mix of masculine and feminine styles. Though her Tomboy Style blog focuses on fashion, Lizzie’s sartorial
by
One Kings Lane
Home
This Might Be One Of NYC's Most Gorgeous Lofts
It’s been nearly 30 years since celebrated decorator Vicente Wolf first settled into his light-filled 3,000-square-foot loft — previously an
by
One Kings Lane
Home
These Before & After Photos Have Us Wanting To Do A Reno-Free Roo...
By Kerstin Czarra During a recent conversation with Megan Pflug — special projects editor of One Kings Lane — I casually said, “It would be fun to
by
One Kings Lane
Home
How To Host The Perfect Weekend Brunch Club — No Sweat!
Weekend brunch clubs are emerging as the new game night because, well, who doesn’t love brunch? Santa Barbara-based photographer and blogger Leela Cyd,
by
One Kings Lane
Home
This NYC Pad Is Beautiful, But Never Precious
Lilly Bunn, an NYC-based designer and young mom, pulls together amazing interiors that manage to check all of our dream-design boxes — and then some.
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Inside Designer Irene Neuwirth's Luxe Venice Beach Home
Irene Neuwirth has one of those creative, colorful lives you can’t help but admire. She designs jewelry worn by the current generation of Hollywood
by
One Kings Lane
Home
Here's How To Get The Canopy Bed Of Your Dreams
By Megan Pflug This simple DIY canopy is a quick and dramatic way to transform your bed into a serene sanctuary. With some simple hardware and a few
by
One Kings Lane
Home
5 Designers Reveal Their Favorite Floral Arrangements
Kelly Wearstler: Cherry Blossoms “I love cherry blossoms for their delicate stature and beautiful color. I’ll style them solo without other
by
One Kings Lane
Home
A Boho Chic Home Made For Sitting On The Floor
Like many other New Yorkers, as soon as author, journalist, and entrepreneur Julia Chaplin had a child, she saw the allure of family-friendly living in
by
One Kings Lane
Home
This House In A Box Will Make You Completely Re-Examine Your Life...
For globe-trotting photographer, blogger, and design-lover Matthew Hranek and his wife, Yolanda Edwards, the creative director of Condé Nast
by
One Kings Lane
Home
8 Things You've Been Doing Wrong At Home (& How To Fix Them)
Designer Shawn Henderson has little time to slow down; he was on the rise even before he renovated actor Will Ferrell’s family loft in
by
One Kings Lane
Home
10 Gorgeous Takes On The Open-Shelving Trend
We couldn’t help but notice that nearly every stylish kitchen we’ve spied recently has one thing in common: open shelving. Feeling inspired, we’ve
by
One Kings Lane
Home
How To Organize Your Most Cluttered Spaces
If your place looks exceedingly orderly, but a peek inside a drawer or behind a door reveals a hot mess, you're not alone. We investigated ways to create
by
One Kings Lane
Home
27 Designers Spill Their Go-To Decorating Tricks
We asked top designers for one tried-and-true decorating trick that's such a winner, they return to it again and again. And, what we got was pure
by
One Kings Lane
