Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Nicole McDermott
Fitness
Can 2 Minutes Of Intense Exercise A WEEK Really Cut It?
Nicole McDermott
May 29, 2014
Work & Money
Turns Out You DON'T Have To Give 110%
Nicole McDermott
May 28, 2014
Diet & Nutrition
Everything You Don't Know About Blood Sugar (You Can Control It With Mushrooms)
Nicole McDermott
May 28, 2014
Diet & Nutrition
Grilling Hazards: What You NEED To Know
There’s nothing like slapping a couple of steaks on a grill during the summer months. But, there’s a slew of research detailing the hazards of
by
Nicole McDermott
Body
Perils Of Pedestrianism: The Most Dangerous Streets In The U.S
Depending on where you live, your own two feet may be your preferred (or necessary) daily mode of transportation. Though walking is obviously a healthy
by
Nicole McDermott
Body
What, Exactly, Is MERS?
When I first heard of MERS on the news, I immediately assumed it was a new cousin of MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant skin infection strain that that broke
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Is Frozen Food Good For You After All?
Dietitians often remind us to stick to the outside edges of the grocery store. That’s where we’ll find fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, eggs,
by
Nicole McDermott
Mind
Time To Move? Here Are The World's Happiest Countries
A few years back, I studied abroad in Australia. The weather was gorgeous and the Aussies’ work-hard-play-hard mentality was as clear as the ocean
by
Nicole McDermott
Fitness
Do Fitness Apps Even Work?
When I’m bored with my usual exercise routine, I turn to apps like Nike Training Club to help get me from Point A (putting on my gym clothes) to Point
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
The New Vibrating Pill That’ll Make You Poop
Constipation sucks. It can get in the way of normal sleeping and eating patterns, cause serious discomfort, hinder gym time, and halt hangouts with
by
Nicole McDermott
Mind
This Is Why
Law & Order
Stresses You Out
Last night, Discovery Channel aired “Everest Avalanche Tragedy,” a highly emotional, 90-minute episode detailing the April 18 disaster and its
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
The 12 Foods You Should ALWAYS Buy Organic
To buy the organic apples for, say, $2.34 per pound, or choose the conventional ones for $1.49? I've fought this internal debate on nearly every grocery
by
Nicole McDermott
Fitness
1 Simple Hack That Makes You More Likely To Work Out
For some of my friends, Pinterest boards of incredibly fit men and women are the ultimate motivation to get exercising. Personally, photos of scantily
by
Nicole McDermott
Health Trends
Let Me Google That: What Our Search History Says About Our Health
You’ve just downed a glass of water and an egg-white-and-veggie omelet. You're planning to head straight to the gym after work, and you’re shooting
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Is Chewy Food Less "Healthy"?
Think about the best brownie you’ve ever had. What was it like? Fudgy, chewy, melt-in-your mouth? Got it. Now, on a scale of carrot stick to Cronut,
by
Nicole McDermott
Fitness
Do You REALLY Have To Cool Down After A Workout?
Whether it's before work, during a lunch break, or after a long day at the office, fitting in a gym session can put you in a major time crunch. With our
by
Nicole McDermott
Spirit
Still Dwelling On That Awkward Moment? Try This
Whether it's a not-so-friendly email from the boss, a hurtful quip from a friend, or a passing-gas-in-public incident (happens to the best of us), a bad
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
It's The Avocado Apocalypse!
Buttery and addictive, avocados (and their festive incarnation, guacamole) hold a sacred place in many of our hearts. But, news of the recent avocado
by
Nicole McDermott
Health Trends
Your Yelp Reviews Say More About Your Personality Than What You'r...
"The bacon wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese were literally to die for. OMG you have to get the chocolate soufflé with salted caramel ice cream. I
by
Nicole McDermott
Sex & Relationships
What Tiny Drunk Mammals Can Tell Us About Our Sex Lives
A glass of red wine, a margarita, or (if we’re really getting serious) a Long Island iced tea — these elixirs may or may not get us in "the mood."
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Is Your Favorite Breakfast Food Giving You Cancer?
Ever have a stack of Belgian waffles where there’s enough syrup to fill each sinfully delicious, golden-brown pocket right up to the brim? To the
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Wait, Meat Eaters Are
Healthier
Than Vegetarians?
With recent debate over the effect of saturated fat on our health, a new study has added more fuel to the meat-eater’s fire. Though the study found
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Revolutionize How You Eat
From online food diaries, like MyFitnessPal, to old school calorie-counting programs, such as Weight Watchers, there’s no dearth of easy-to-use
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Beer & Meat: A Surprisingly Healthy Combo
A summer grilling session just isn’t the same without a cold one, right? While it’s practically sinful to pass up on drinking a beer while manning
by
Nicole McDermott
Body
What's REALLY On Your Waiter's Hands?
Perhaps you’re familiar with this scenario: You fish through your wallet, hand over a crusty $20 bill to a bartender and watch in horror as she rifles
by
Nicole McDermott
Body
Is Long-Term Stress Affecting Your Fertility?
In an era where women often choose to fully sort career and finances before considering having children, it’s no wonder some of us will be in our late
by
Nicole McDermott
Body
Tampons: Everything You Need To Know
Women have been menstruating since the dawn of time. Ancient Egyptians fashioned tampons out of papyrus, Roman women turned to wool, and Hawaiian ladies
by
Nicole McDermott
Sex
Are There THREE Types Of Female Orgasm?
News outlets are all abuzz over a recent study discussing the female orgasm. It found that, despite assumptions that women can only experience one type of
by
Nicole McDermott
Diet & Nutrition
Stop Smelling Sour Milk! New Tags Tell You When Food Has Gone Bad
Imagine not having to rely on the often faulty sniff test to determine when it’s time to pour milk down the sink. Itty-bitty gel-like tags, created by
by
Nicole McDermott
Health Trends
A New Natural Sweetener That Might Actually Be Good For You
Americans have been obsessed with substituting regular old sugar since sales of saccharine became widespread during WWI food shortages. Now, in an
by
Nicole McDermott
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted