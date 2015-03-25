Skip navigation!
Sex & Relationships
Better Than Sex? Not According To This Sex Coach
Nerve
Mar 25, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Sex Is About To Go Social (NSFW)
Nerve
Mar 19, 2015
Sex
In Defense Of Period Sex
Nerve
Feb 12, 2015
Sex
How Craigslist Dating Gave Me The Confidence To Date Offline
From the Nerve Classics archive. By Rose Mailer After almost two years of abstinence, I posted a new Craigslist ad this week. The ad was for a new
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
What Happened When This Couple Started A Sex Blog
By Kate Hakala A few months ago, I ran a feature about digital swingers — couples who post nude selfies, erotic videos, and sexual narratives on
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
A Craigslist Voyeur-For-Hire Talks Shop
By Lizzie Plaugic What first gave you the idea to do voyeur sessions? I answered an ad on Craigslist. A gay man posted an ad asking for somebody to
by
Nerve
Sex
I Did It For Science: What Sex Is Like On Every Drug
This post was originally published on May 5. Hypothesis This experiment is about sex on drugs, not sex for drugs. Therefore, I plan to conduct the
by
Nerve
Sex
Is Being There For My Partner Threatening My Mental Health?
I’ve been exclusively dating this guy for almost two months now. From our very first date, things seemed to click. We would spend hours talking and
by
Nerve
Music
The 50 All-Time Greatest Songs About One-Night Stands
In the past, we’ve assembled the greatest love songs of all time, but a lot of phenomenal love and lust anthems come from a more, let’s say, transient
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
I Lost My Virginity & All I Got Was Some Nasty Rugburn
I’d always been curious about the tiny little towns I’d drive through with my parents right before we crossed over the mountains into the desert.
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
What Happened When I Tried To Train My Boyfriend, Lab-Rat Style
By Sadie Dingfelder As Templeton the rat bounded across the cage, his fuzzy white balls snagged on the wire mesh floor. He stopped suddenly, panic
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
Why I Didn't Go On A Single Date Until I Was 33
At the age of thirty-three, I went on my first date. I met the Brazilian at a nightclub a month before I was set to leave New York City indefinitely.
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
My Open Marriage Backfired — Now What?
By The Coquette My husband’s been cheating on me. We are supposed to have an open marriage, and the agreed terms are that we know what each other has
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
What Your Post-Sex Behavior Says About You
This post was originally published on July 3, 2014. That's the stereotypical way we tell it: In straight couples, guys sleep after sex and women just
by
Nerve
San Francisco
Moving In Together Is About Way More Than Splitting Rent
By Brittany Patterson It was the perfect apartment. Well, as perfect as you could get for a trio of 19-year-olds who worked jobs that paid barely above
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
My Life As A Virgin Sex Worker
By Lola Haze A year ago, at the ripe age of 18, I became a stripper. When I walked into the club, I was hired on the spot. “No prostitution,” my
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
Victorian Sex Tips, From The Ridiculous To The Kind Of Hot
By Sofia Barrett-Ibarria The Victorians may have been well-documented prudes living in an era of rampant sexual misinformation about how sex works, but
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
The Sick Reality Of Selling Lingerie
For a brief moment in time, years ago, I was a part of the Victoria’s Secret family. I answered the phone when you called; I took your nervous,
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
When A Tinder Booty Call Turns Into Much More
I downloaded Tinder after a few of my perpetually single friends boasted about their conquests. “Dude, it’s sooooo easy to get laid,” they said,
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
Testing Out The In Sickness And In Health Vow
“You really want to be touched now?” my wife Lauren asked me from her side of our bed. The hard-on tenting my shorts collapsed. “I guess not,”
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
Sex On Wheels: My Disability Didn't Ruin My Sex Life
This post was authored by Tiffiny Carlson. I probably would’ve slept around a lot more in high school if I could’ve taken my pants off without
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
Why Do We Forgo Basic Hygiene When We Start Hooking Up?
A while back I started hooking up with someone I really liked. What began as a friendship shifted one night after a drunken kiss. That was followed by a
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
Meet The Modern Day Masters Of Sex
Nobody plans on being a sex researcher when they grow up. Nobody plans to work a strain gauge between splayed legs as they measure changes in penis
by
Nerve
Body
Up Close: Manhattan Elite's Most Intimate Parts
I dressed up as a dominatrix for Halloween when I was 13. My friend's parents looked questioningly at my red lipstick, tight black dress, and knee-high
by
Nerve
Body
The Great Cleavage Experiment: Is Boob Power Real?
"God was very generous with you," a Parisian friend once told me. Sadly, he wasn’t referring to my IQ or my ability to find a parking space. No, he
by
Nerve
Mind
Personality Quizzes May Be Fun — But, They're Totally Pointless
I cracked my fingers as I sat down at my desk, knowing full well that I was about to go down a rabbit hole that I may not want to see the end of. I
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
How To Deal When It Comes To Your S.O.'s Ex
Dear Miss Information, I have been living with my boyfriend for the past two years. When we started our relationship, he told me about a friend of his,
by
Nerve
Spirit
Would You Cuddle With Strangers For A Sweet Fee?
For a fee, Samantha Hess will spoon with a stranger. About a year and a half ago, the 29-year-old former personal trainer has been offering her services
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
What It's Like To Be A Government STD Notifier
"The reason I am calling is that you have been listed as a contact for someone who has chlamydia…" Yes, it turns out that the awkward conversation
by
Nerve
Sex & Relationships
A "Sexercise" Workshop Teacher Talks Squats And Planks
It’s hard to stay financially afloat as an adjunct — the neglected temp of higher education — but Timaree Schmit made it work by moonlighting as a
by
Nerve
