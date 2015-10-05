Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mr & Mrs Smith
Travel
5 Boutique Hotels That Were Once Homes Of The Rich & Famous
Mr & Mrs Smith
Oct 5, 2015
Travel
5 Old Hotels With Legendary, Storied Histories
Mr & Mrs Smith
Sep 21, 2015
Travel
6 Private Island Hotels We Are Dying To Stay At
Mr & Mrs Smith
Sep 6, 2015
Travel
5 Hotels That Are Completely Out-Of-This-World
Sometimes, the "all" in getting away from it all includes work, a cramped apartment, an anxiety-inducing commute...and Earth’s stratosphere, perhaps?
by
Mr & Mrs Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted