Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Michiko
Dedicated Feature
The Serial Entrepreneur: Miki Agrawal
Jinnie Lee
Nov 11, 2014
Work & Money
The Cake Boss: Amirah Kassem
Jinnie Lee
Nov 11, 2014
Dedicated Feature
The Startup Adventurist: Ruzwana Bashir
Jinnie Lee
Nov 11, 2014
Dedicated Feature
The Sexual Revolutionist: Talia Frenkel
How does a young photojournalist go from traveling the world documenting earthquakes, fires, floods, and tsunamis to…making condoms? For Talia
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Communicator: Azita Ardakani
Traditional advertising is nothing if not loud. We’re bombarded with commercials, ads, and billboards telling us to buy this, look at that, or feel
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Free Spirit: Bridget C. Firtle
What would possess someone to quit a six-figure-salary job, go into debt, and move back in with her parents? For Bridget C. Firtle, CEO of The Noble
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Power Publicist: Sydney Reising
Though the world of fashion PR certainly has its cutthroat stereotypes, Sydney Reising — the 26-year-old CEO of her eponymously named PR company —
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Techie Designer: Billie Whitehouse
Sexy vibrating underwear for lovers over the phone, a navigation jacket with sensory motors that tell you directions, a jersey that lets fans feel the
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Tell-All Art Director: Jessica Walsh
If you’re well-versed in the design world, you’re probably familiar with Jessica Walsh, co-founder of the two-year-old design firm, Sagmeister &
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
9 Fall Outfit Ideas To Try THIS Weekend
It's easy to argue that fall weekends are the best weekends — after all, what other time of year can you enjoy apple-picking, fireside brunches, and a
by
Raquel Laneri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted