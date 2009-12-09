Skip navigation!
Max Berliner
Politics
The 12 Most Explosive Affairs of the Decade--Plus, Bonus! The Cheater Hall of Fame!
Max Berliner
Dec 9, 2009
Fashion
Calling All Sexy Bookworms! Caulfield Prep is the Line For You
Max Berliner
Aug 13, 2009
Politics
God Fathers! On-Screen's Most Iconic Dads Who Made Ruling the Roost Look SO Good
Max Berliner
Jun 19, 2009
Politics
Hot Mama! Celebrate Mother's Day With Our Favorite MILFs
Happy Mothers' Day! Long gone are the days of Donna Reed timidly dusting and cooking dinner for Pop and the kids whilst wearing a full skirt. Moms have
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Steal This Look: Crime's Most Stylish Crooks!
Crookery has always been a part of the New York mentality (Oh, hell, the American mentality), and although it yields national villains like Bastard
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
Spring Checklist: 5 Warm-Weather Essentials for Him
With the changing of the seasons, one could wax poetic about the philosophical implications of rebirth and nature's majestic glory. We prefer to think of
by
Max Berliner
Politics
From Outcast to Awesome: 17 Famous Nerds Who Paved the Way
In a different age, the label Nerd induced visions of tapered, high-water jeans, thick-framed glasses, and preppy, ill-patterned shirts. Oh, the horror!
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Fashionable or Forgettable? Oscar Style Hits, Misses, and Reese!
We love the Oscars as much as the next guy or gal, but when we tune in, it's just as much for the borrowed gowns as it is for those little gold statues.
by
Max Berliner
Events
Two-Faced! Alexandre Herchcovitch Gets Schizo for Fall
Brazilian designer Alexandre Herchcovitch gave us the recession special we had been awaiting all week: two shows for the price of one. His fall/winter '09
by
Max Berliner
Fashion
Fresh from Tokyo, Leigh Lezark Shares Her Fash Week Show Plans
What have been your favorite shows so far? Well, I just got back into town from DJing at Le Baron in Tokyo so I've only seen Carolina Herrera, which was
by
Max Berliner
Events
Mix N' Match—Corpus Shows Us Some Range
The pretty young things arrived in full force on a brisk afternoon to guzzle wine and ogle the goods that California label Corpus had to offer, and, after
by
Max Berliner
Events
Nature Retreat—Patrik Ervell's Woodsy Winter Collection
In an industry dominated by the Annas and Carines, it's easy sometimes to forget about the boys. Patrik Ervell, gave a show that was filled to the brim
by
Max Berliner
Fashion
Valentine's Day Plans—Ryan McGinley and Tim Blanks at Patri...
What are your Valentine's Day plans? Ryan McGinley: I'm seeing The Virgins tonight at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tim Blanks: I have a bit of a cold
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
Kitty Cam: The Gift We Wish We Got For Christmas
So, we've started becoming slightly obsessed with Fred Flare's so-cute-it's-almost-cheesy-but-who-cares-that's-the-point blog. It started innocently
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
Assembly Required: Custom Made Menswear at LES Shop
Greg Armas, please stop being so cool, you're kinda cramping our style. First, you help open Scout in Los Angeles and prove that LA girls aren't all about
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Speed Freaks: Chicks on Speed and Insight Join Forces
We scoff at our holier-than-thou friends who proclaim that Electroclash is dead, six gin and tonics into the night. Clearly they haven't spent enough time
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
Theyskens vs. Zahm: Olivier T-Shirt Showdown from Deer Dana
We've fancied Deer Dana's taste in muses for some time now. The label has given fashionable shout-outs to style mavens Andre Leon Talley, Agyness Deyn and
by
Max Berliner
Politics
The Sell-by: Todd Selby Starts E-Commerce
Our fave photog/nosey nelly, Todd Selby makes us swoon (and green with envy) with his sexy, silly and stylish home and office tours of our choice creative
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
Our 20 Most-Wanted Sale Items Under $100 for Men
You'd think at some point we would tire of spending hours doing some hardcore internet shopping, but you'd be absolutely wrong. In fact, we've got a
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Fred Flare Asks You to Craft Creative Valentines for Senior Citizens
This is too cute! Leave it to those cats at Fred Flare to think of this. They are asking folks to create and send in Valentines Day cards that will be
by
Max Berliner
Trends
Concrete Jungle: A New Trend Puts a Twist on Animal Print
We first noticed it in Rogan's Target collection: a little twist on animal prints, in a lighter, pastel color. Then, in September, when we saw it
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Holy Hotties: Italian Priests Make Perfect Calendar Eye-Candy
One of our many New Year's resolutions is to be more organized this year. To help keep us on task, we've been perusing the internet for that perfect
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
We "Hart" Bowties for New Year's
Deciding what to do on New Year's can always be problematic. If you're in New York, there are a multitude of parties to attend from small gatherings to
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
For Guys: 5 Pairs of Hiking Boots for Stylish Times
It's an urban jungle out there! And with the holidays here, we know you're running from work to holiday parties to fighting your way through dangerous
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Red Hot: Maroon Haired Mavens Get Their Due
We're not sure when redheads got a bad wrap, but somewhere along the way to modern times they did. Don't believe us? Ever heard the phrase "red-headed
by
Max Berliner
Fashion
Erik Hart: We Hart Erik's Spring '09 Lookbook
Erik Hart has come a long way from his days at Morphine Generation. In fact, he's come a long way from his last collection Dark Harts. Hart, who, aside
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Extreme Makeover: Artists Re-Imagine Santa
Sometimes Christmas can feel so, you know, traditional. Much like the re-designed Christmas trees we told you about, creative types are now taking some
by
Max Berliner
Stores
Your Neighborhood Gift Guide to Fort Greene/ Clinton Hill
So, do you know what today is? It's exactly one week until Christmas Eve. Yeah. Take a moment to take that one in. So now that you realize that you are
by
Max Berliner
Fashion
Hazy Shades of Winter: Linda Farrow Goes Collaboration Crazy
Swoon. The folks over at Linda Farrow have gotten our hearts going a-pitter-patter. Collaborations are in the air these days and Team Farrow has never
by
Max Berliner
Politics
Boroughs Unite! The Brooklyn Museum and The Met Combine Their Fas...
Even the venerable and omnipotent Metropolitan Museum of Arts needs a little love sometimes. It has been announced that the historic New York institution
by
Max Berliner
