Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Martha Stewart Weddings
Living
This Couple's Pup Was A Very Important Part Of Their Big Day
Martha Stewart We...
Nov 8, 2014
Living
Southern Warmth Meets French Elegance
Martha Stewart We...
Sep 28, 2014
Shopping
There's A New LBD — The Little Black Diamond Ring
Martha Stewart We...
Sep 20, 2014
Living
Love At First Illustration: Two Artists' Heartfelt New York Wedding
This post was originally published on February 4, 2014. For some couples, it’s love at first sight. For Matthew Robbins (our long-time contributor) and
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
This Couple Met In Jail — But It's Not What You Think
Caitlin and Aaron met in a medium-security women's federal prison in California. But, it's not what you think; the college they were attending had a
by
Martha Stewart We...
Makeup
23 Must-Haves For Your Wedding Day & Beyond
We asked, and these newlywed ladies shared the one makeup item they couldn’t have lived without on their big day. Find out which lipsticks lasted, which
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
The Ultimate Back-To-School Wedding
Trish Papadakos and Alan Smith met in design school. When they married a decade later on October 13, 2013, their fall wedding reflected their creative
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
A 1920s-Inspired Wedding In San Francisco
Alexandria Dean was instantly “all shook up” when she first laid eyes on Brandon Fields at a college Halloween party. After all, he was dressed as her
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
This Colorful Manhattan Wedding Is Just
Beyond
UPDATE: This post was originally published on April 12. Tina Chadha and Peter Haslanger had quite the “meet cute.” It was 2009 and she was on the
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
A New England Wedding That's Sweet, Charming, & Full Of Fun
After 10 years of friendship — many of them spent working together at the same magazine — design director Thomas Alberty finally asked out photo
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
This Gorgeous, DIY Wedding Ended With A Special Ritual
About seven years after meeting through a mutual friend (and groomsman), Becky Quach and Derek Masar made things official and got married. Their October
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
Would You Walk Down The Aisle With Your Dog?
After a tiring day at work, Rob was ready to skip the party he was planning on attending in the evening. But, after remembering his friend’s advice of
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
An Intimate Wedding With A Picture-Perfect Backdrop
Elizabeth and Scott tied the knot two years after first meeting in Houston, Texas. Opting for a small, outdoor, homespun destination wedding in Jackson,
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
A Museum Setting Gave This Classic C.A. Wedding An Interesting Twist
Gina Caruso moved to San Diego with a bunch of college friends, and a few weeks later met a guy who also had a handful of buddies in the area. So the two
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
This Cali Couple Threw A Wedding Pool Party
Kelly and Mike share a small apartment near the ocean in Santa Monica, California, so it’s no surprise that their wedding reflected the comfortable,
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
An Innocent Hike Turns Into An Unforgettable Surprise Wedding
After four-and-a-half years together, Sandy mentioned the idea of a spontaneous elopement to Dwight. But, after he shared that idea with her daughters and
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
A Magnificent Calgary Wedding Fuses Classic & Fun
Emily Picano and Brett McDermott married in their hometown of Calgary, Alberta. The Canadian duo exchanged their I dos on August 24, 2013, during an
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
We're Gushing Over This Seattle Wedding's So-Chic Decor
UPDATE: This article was originally published on March 29, For Amanda (a non-profit consultant and director of development for MassEquality) and Johnnie
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
Simple Elegance Sums Up This Black-Tie Barn Wedding
Sparks didn’t exactly fly when Alanna McManus, a college freshman, first spotted Craig Weiss, a junior, across the dining hall at the University of
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
This DIY Boston Wedding Is Full Of Great Ideas
For Katie and Thomas, a blind date was all they needed to kick-start a romance. Five years later, the New York City-based couple made it official, on
by
Martha Stewart We...
New York
This Adorable Barn Wedding Is A Must-See
Kristy Ojala and Marc Reig Säger met at a Posies concert in Brooklyn, thanks to a mutual friend who was playing bass on the tour. After the post-show
by
Martha Stewart We...
Weddings
An Inspiring, Waterfront Wedding With
Gorgeous
DIY Details
It took just five minutes of conversation, a phone call, and one date to set off a ten-year relationship for Shannon Eileen and Hal O’Keefe. The
by
Martha Stewart We...
Weddings
A Romantic Garden Wedding With The
Perfect
Homemade Touch
Though Amanda and Daniel met in elementary school, they didn’t begin dating until high school. The pair stayed together through college, and after a
by
Martha Stewart We...
Weddings
This Gorgeous, Rustic Wedding Is
Full
Of Crafty DIYs
For college sweethearts Brett and Nick, tying the knot in the middle of an enchanted forest was far more fitting than saying "I do" indoors. Once they
by
Martha Stewart We...
Living
Should A Bride Wear A Suit On Her Wedding Day? (Um, Obviously!)
Originally published on February 15. Hayley Kaufman met Gregg Rudner and knew right away they would be together. The timing wasn't right, and they were
by
Martha Stewart We...
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted