Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
How To Shake Things Up Without Losing Your Style
Mara Ferreira
Dec 23, 2013
Los Angeles
The Perfect Outfit For Holiday Shopping? Check!
Mara Ferreira
Dec 18, 2013
Los Angeles
A California Winter: How To Bundle Up Without Burning Up
Mara Ferreira
Dec 16, 2013
Los Angeles
What It Takes To Throw The Holiday Party Of The Year
There's no shortage of things to look forward to during the holidays. It might be all the comatose-inducing, carb-heavy foods that you allow a cheat
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
How To Look Instantly Festive For The Holidays
When planning my outfit for any evening outing this time of year, I immediately turn to sequins. They add that instant festive quality so that I don’t
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
What Boys' Club? 3 "Menswear" Pieces We're Stealing, Now
If I could only use two words to describe my personal style, feminine would top the list. Then, girly. What can I say — I have more dresses than I know
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
Pastels For Winter? Yes, Please! How To Wear 'Em Now
Once September hits, I usually begin to pack away all my super summery clothes, like my pretty pastels and floral prints. It’s a really, really sad day.
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
A Made-For-Work Look That Stuns After Hours
I just started a new job, and that, for me, usually means a total closet overhaul to meet the new HR guidelines. Luckily, it's a creative environment
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
How To Make Turtlenecks Look Downright Chic
You and I both know that turtlenecks are making a comeback. We saw that from Alice + Olivia’s RTW fall ’13 line where a simple turtleneck was paired
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
Ditch The Coats, Here's The Wardrobe Staple You Need In L.A.
We can't really complain in L.A. When the East Coast is mired in 90% humidity and flash thunderstorms, SoCal is blue skies and a mild temperature of 75. I
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
The Best Flea Market Find From L.A.'s Rose Bowl
One of my nonnegotiable monthly activities is to make a trip to Pasadena's Rose Bowl Flea Market. It's one of my favorite ways to spend a Sunday morning:
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
The LBD Like You've Never Seen It
Dresses are kind of my thing, and I have quite the quantity in my closet to prove it. When I'm hosting a party, I'll throw on a brightly colored chevron
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
You Asked, We Answered: How To Update Your Work Wardrobe For Fall
Work-wear can be a huge challenge. You want to be trendy, but you don’t want to totally offend your boss by strolling in wearing a midriff-baring crop
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
The Perfect Angeleno Escape — And The Outfit To Match
I love L.A. (if you don't believe me, just check out all my favorite city haunts here), but even a diehard Angeleno like me has to get out of the city
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
You Asked, We Answered: 3 Wear-With-Everything Statement Necklaces
For this week's Q&A on My Stylist, Hanna A. from L.A. asked, "I work in real estate and am constantly on the move — from open houses to client
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
Pinky Up: What To Wear To Afternoon Tea In L.A.
One of my favorite LA-only activities that I’ve been doing since I was a little kid is clocking in some mother-daughter time at the Huntington Library.
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Sweat In Style With This Sweet Gym-Appropriate Look
Okay, this may come as a surprise, but yours truly — whose favorite thing to wear is dresses with statement jewelry — used to be a soccer player. I
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Superstar Style Blogger Mara Ferreira Reveals Her Fashion Muse
I think anyone that spends more than two minutes on my blog (or more than five page views in digital speak) would know that classic, feminine style is my
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
Mix It Up At Home With Summer's Prints
If I’m not browsing fashion sites, you'll find me pinning pictures of floral-wallpapered stairs, turquoise-striped walls, and colorful custom-made
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
You Asked, We Answered: 3 Summer Shorts For Every Occasion
When the temperatures break triple digits in L.A. — and carrying out my daily activities in a bikini isn't totally appropriate — I go the shorts
by
Mara Ferreira
Food & Drinks
Found: The Mojito You'll Be Making All Summer Long
When the days start getting longer, and the weather gets a little warmer, I start dreaming of one thing: strawberry mojitos. It's my favorite drink during
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Ditch The Cutoffs, These Stunning Getups Are Made For The Boardwalk
Yes, we L.A. folks are spoiled with great weather all-year round, but there are times when the heat waves become unbearable — like this past weekend. To
by
Mara Ferreira
Entertaining
The Secret To Mara Ferreira's Stylish Soirées: Lots Of Homemade M...
If you scroll through my blog, you'll find just as many foodie finds and fruit tart recipes as #ootd pictures. I can whip up a mean vanilla-bean panna
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
The Only Accessory You Need This Summer: Lots Of Sunglasses
I love huge baubles around my neck and usually don't leave the house without a few bracelets (or five), but for summer, there's one accessory that beats
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Go Back To The Basics In Black & White Essentials
When I find myself dreaming of strolling the streets of Paris, café au lait in hand, but then realize I'm actually located in West L.A. (with no vacation
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Step Aside Blue Jeans, America's Got A New Wardrobe Staple
Jeans are as much of an American fashion staple as the Ford is for cars or a Mickey D's cheeseburger is your go-to late-night craving. And as long as
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
8 Street-Style Snaps From The Chicest L.A. 'Hoods
Ah, L.A., the magical land where it's summer nearly all year round and there's water in the pools in February. When it hits June, all the Angelenos from
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Mix It Up With Prints' Newest Star: Chambray
Since chambray became the ultimate shirt for casual-chic, it's now one of the most wearable items in my closet. You can find a denim button up in a
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
How To Dress Down A Retro Frock For A Comfy Cali Weekend
When you live close to the beach, bright colors are the norm. There’s a lot of tropical inspiration that comes from living in a place with 75-degree
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Confessions Of A Style Blogger: I Was Scared Of Prints
Confession: Prints used to intimidate me. I know, I'm a style blogger, how could this be? Honestly, I just didn't know how to pull them off or what to
by
Mara Ferreira
