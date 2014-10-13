Skip navigation!
Lucy Hewett
Beauty
Meet The Firecracker Behind
Ebony
Magazine
Lucy Hewett
Oct 13, 2014
Chicago
3 Easy & Delicious Recipes For Tailgating Like A Total Foodie
Rebecca Taras
Sep 15, 2014
Chicago
Larsa Pippen Has The Best Life Ever
Rebecca Taras
Aug 27, 2014
Chicago
Ladies of London
Star Juliet Angus Is A Midwestern Girl ...
Before Juliet Angus became one of Bravo's Ladies of London, she was a Chicago native — and a graduate of the same high school as Ferris Bueller. While
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Cooking With 3 Chicago James Beard Award Winners
Chicago certainly has its share of culinary talent, from French-trained masters to self-taught geniuses. And, while we're firm believers that the
Rebecca Taras
Home
Home Inspiration From An HGTV Starlet
We're firm believers that a woman can handle grunt work just as well as any man. Change a tire? Check. Mow the lawn? On it. And, when it comes to swinging
Rebecca Taras
Home
5 Inspiring (& Easy!) DIY Indoor Gardens
Truth: There are many awesome reasons to live in the Windy City, but growing a garden is certainly not one of them. With that in mind, we tapped the
Rebecca Taras
Hair
3 Chic & Easy Ways To Style Short Hair
Opting for a short-'do makes perfect sense when you're in the middle of the dog days of a Chicago summer. But, if you were brave enough to chop it all off
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
7 Ways To Work Out At Your Desk — Without Alerting HR!
Anyone who rocks a desk job knows that the lack of activity can ultimately lead do the dreaded, um, soft muscles. But, between looming deadlines and
Rebecca Taras
Fitness
4 Wedding Dresses, 12 Workout Tips Every Bride Can Use
UPDATE: This story was originally posted on June 4. A bride-to-be has a lot on her to-do list — so toning up for that wedding dress can't be a
Rebecca Taras
Hair
3 Easy Hairstyles For Girls With Curls
Gals with naturally curly locks either love or hate their tresses, but one thing's for certain: Everyone else loves those voluminous tendrils. If you're
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Meet Chicago's Gorgeous Air-Guitar Champ
When we say "air guitar," you probably immediately think of Wayne's World or Tom Cruise jamming out in his tighty-whities in Risky Business. Well, we'd
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: The Double Life Of A Local Go-Getter
Meet Hawley Shoffner, Groupon writer by day, singer/songwriter by night. Despite living a double life, one thing remains consistent: her ridiculously
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Think Pink: How To Rock One Of Spring's Hottest Makeup Hues
Here's one of the many great things about makeup: If you screw up, you can always wash it off and start fresh. With that in mind, we suggest you try one
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Candy Galore, Arcade-Game Fun — You've Got To See This Office
UPDATE: This story was originally published on February 19. We here at R29 know all about what goes into media production: blood, sweat, and tears. But,
Rebecca Taras
Hair
DIY: 3 Easy Bedroom Hairstyles For That Come-Hither Look
Hairstyle inspiration can come from anywhere — magazines, Pinterest boards, the silver screen, you name it. But, if looking super-sexy is your goal,
Rebecca Taras
