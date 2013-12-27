Skip navigation!
Liz Schneider
Chicago
How To Wear Glitzy Baubles Without Looking Tacky
Liz Schneider
Dec 27, 2013
Chicago
3 Easy Ways To Max Out Your Holiday Dress
Liz Schneider
Dec 18, 2013
Fashion
Invest In A Designer Bag Without Going Broke — Here's How
Liz Schneider
Dec 12, 2013
Chicago
How To Rock Your Reindeer Sweater — & Still Look Classy
Thanksgiving isn’t just the start of the holiday season; it also marks the return of Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo — one of my most favorite
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
5 Big-Ticket Items That'll Make Every Outfit Instagram-Worthy
As I get older, I realize the importance of investing in your wardrobe. It’s kind of like investing in your health. Taking those spin classes or
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
Spotty Style: 5 Chic Ways To Wear Leopard Prints
Leave it to Jenna Lyons to declare that leopard is a neutral and totally change the game when it comes to pattern-mixing. In the '90s, wearing this bold
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
Yes, You CAN Wear Sequins In The Daytime — Here's How
Everyone has a list of wardrobe essentials that they can’t live without — a great pair of jeans, a white blouse, ballet flats, etcetera. But for me,
by
Liz Schneider
Food & Drinks
Liz Schneider's Secrets To Hosting The Easiest Wine & Cheese Soir...
When it comes to hosting any party, I always strive to be a mini Martha Stewart. But, slaving over a three-course meal is not my idea of a good time.
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
What's Pink, Polka-Dotted, & Glittery? Blogger Liz Schneider's Sw...
Big news: I just got engaged. To wit there have been a lot of parties added to the calendar. Of course, this has me frantically assembling an army of
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
Go West, Young (Wo)man! This Americana Trend Is Not To Be Missed
Guys, it's time to face the facts: Summer is over. Which means it’s time to ditch the flowy maxi dresses and cutout day dresses for some heftier,
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
You Asked, We Answered: How To Style Baseball Caps For Fall
With black leather caps becoming as ubiquitous on style blogs as 3.1 Phillip Lim's Paschli, and J.Crew's bejeweled cap selling out in days (don't worry,
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
The Skirt You'll Want To Wear With
Everything
Call me a shopping addict, but there is nothing like the thrill and total satisfaction that comes from finding that one to-die-for piece you've been
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
The Tweed Jacket That Doesn't Scream Grandma
Whoever thought of combining multiple trends to make the ultimate trend is genius. Wearing pieces that mix leather with lace, or rope with metal, makes it
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
2 Sweet Ways To Layer For Cooler Temps
Layering is part of my routine all year-round, but there's something about fall that makes me want to strip my closet and stick to the basics. It's the
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
You Asked, We Answered: How To Wear A Maxi Skirt In To Fall
It's a sad day when the temps cool down and maxi skirts retire to the depths of our closets. So when one of my followers, Lenka K., tweeted me, “How do
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
1 Piece, 3 Ways: Rethink The Leather Jacket
As Chicagoans, we are never content with the weather — it's either too hot or too cold, and is almost always too windy. Chi weather is the porridge to
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
How To Work Your Floral Prints Before The End Of Summer
The floral trend has been all over my radar this season if you couldn't tell, and now that the summer rays are waning, I'm squeezing every last outfit I
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
5 Aviators That Aren't Your Mother's '80s Shades
Aviators are the kind of sunglasses you never regret buying. They work on just about every face and always manage to accomplish that laid-back,
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
Sequins & Stripes Blogger Liz Schneider Spills Her Style Mantra
I always admired the girls that looked effortless and pulled-together, and I finally realized that confidence is the only way to achieve the looks that I
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
Work Up A Sweat With Nothing But A Mat And This Yoga-Appropriate ...
When the weather gets warm, the great outdoors becomes my gym. I love nestling in OZ Park to do some yoga. It may sound vain but the better I feel, the
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
How To Pack For A Lakeside Getaway
When summer rolls around, I start dreaming of a destination filled with sun and water. Which is why every year my friends and I plan a trip to Lake
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Just The Essentials: Your Guide To Beach Tote Perfection
For Chicagoans, it is mandatory to spend your Saturdays in the summer at Oak Street beach. We head over early for morning mimosas, lounge in the sun all
by
Liz Schneider
Food & Drinks
Perfect-For-Summer Spaghetti That Won't Stain Your White T-Shirt
Lemon spaghetti — it might sound unappealing at first but I promise it'll be a total game changer at your next dinner party. It's refreshing and light
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
You Can Be Patriotic AND Chic — This Outfit Is Proof
I can't think of a better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with an outdoor summer bbq. To show off my pride with a stylish flair, I'm looking for
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Thou Shall Dress Your Sunday Best When Brunching — Here's How
Sunday brunch with my girlfriends is probably my favorite excuse to dress up. We typically head to Toast, a local favorite that's a short walk from my
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
The Power Of Pastels — This Getup Will Make You A Believer
Living in Chicago can be tough, especially when your apartment is the size of a shoebox and you're sharing it with a boy and a 75-pound chocolate lab
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Obsessed With Florals? Get Your Fix With These Shorts — STAT
Every morning I take a walk around the block with Webster, my chocolate lab. It's a great way to pick up breakfast (a croissant at Delightful Pastries in
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Rain Or Shine, These Bright Finds Will Perk Up Any Outfit — Or Af...
On random rainy days like today, the entire city slows down. There are few people on the street, businesses are quiet, and everyone likes to postpone
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Stockpile This Season's Must-Have Shoe
I swear Chicago winters are longer than anywhere else. As soon as you think spring is here, cold weather strikes again. On the first warm day of the
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Make Your Trusty LBD Anything But Predictable
When I’m asked to describe my personal style, the word "feminine" stands out over anything else. My closet consists of an array of lace details, soft
by
Liz Schneider
