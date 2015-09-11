Skip navigation!
Living In A Shoebox
You Won't Believe How This Tiny Space Contains 8 Rooms
Sep 11, 2015
THIS Is How You Make The Most Of Your Teeny-Tiny Apartment
Sep 5, 2015
You Won't Believe How 3 People & 2 Pets Live In This Strange Setup
Jul 16, 2015
This Minimalist Guesthouse Looks Just As Sleek Inside & Out
By Assia This minimalistic 172-square-foot guesthouse by Danish architect Martin Kallesø is situated in a large summer cottage area in Præstø, an
This Teeny-Tiny Apartment Had Us At The Green Shelving
By Assia Find cozy comfort and high style in this 355-square-foot home located in Stockholm, Sweden. With open spaces, combined living features, and
This Apartment In Ukraine Has The Best Of Function & Style
By Assia This 430-square-foot, chic apartment in Lviv, Ukraine was created by Roman Verbishchuk, Yulianna Verba, and Lubov Lazoriv and has all the
This Studio Apartment Looks Triple Its Actual Size
Measuring just 323-square-feet, this studio apartment in Gothenburg, Sweden uses a neutral color palette and an abundance of storage to look triple its
This Tiny, Open-Plan Apartment Manages To Have A Touch Of Privacy
This tiny, beautiful 345-square-foot studio apartment, designed by Cloud Pen Studio, is located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Although it has an open-plan
This Loft Bed Bookshelf Is A Genius Design Move For The Spatially...
This charming studio apartment in Stockholm, Sweden is just 312-square-feet. And yet, it manages to have an incredibly light and airy feel. The white
9 Seriously Fabulous Bathrooms
Good things come in small packages — that's the story we're telling this week as we peek inside these absolutely gorgeous bathrooms with sleek, yet
This Small Space Has Its Furniture On Wheels For Easy Rearranging
This bright (and teeny) studio apartment is decorated in classic black and white and furnished with a lot of pieces on wheels (makes for easy moving,
See How This Teeny Apartment Doesn't Sacrifice Beauty
We all know 312 square feet is a rather small space to live in. With a space this tiny, you pretty much have to get creative. The priority of this
Everything Fits Together Perfectly In This Tiny, Lego-Inspired Ap...
This 45-square-meter (484-square-foot) apartment, located in Sofia, Bulgaria, was designed by Antonia Saranedelcheva from Momi Studio. Her client was a
This Tiny Studio Is Cleverly Divided Into 4 Functional Areas
This charming, 484-square-foot apartment in Moscow was designed by the studio INT2 Architecture. The apartment consists of a single room that has been
The Details Of This Tiny European Apartment Are Genius
This 273-square-foot apartment in Warsaw, Poland, is home to a small family: a mother, her young son, and their adorable dog. Although space is
This Tiny Apartment Has A Bathtub In The Kitchen (& We Kinda Love...
A loft bed is a great way to maximize floor space, and the one you'll find in this bohemian studio apartment in Camden, London will probably make you
You Can Now Airbnb "The Muffin Mansion" (Yes, That's A Good Thing)
In a previous life, this camper was the food truck for Katie Cupcake, serving up delicious treats in Flagstaff, Arizona. Today, it's parked in Ginger
Peek Inside Paris' Coolest Tiny Apartment
By Assia Awad This beautiful Parisian apartment is a result of bartering between two friends. Pauline designed Marianne Evennou’s website and
