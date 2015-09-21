Skip navigation!
Work & Money
What Music To Listen To For Increased Productivity
Levo League
Sep 21, 2015
Work & Money
9 Things To Watch On Netflix For Job-Search Inspiration
Levo League
Sep 8, 2015
Work & Money
10 Millennial Spending Confessions You Can Definitely Relate To
Levo League
Aug 22, 2015
Work & Money
How To Spot Toxic Coworkers — & Effectively Steer Clear Of Them
By Amy Wolf At work, everyone hopes to be part of a collaborative team where they can learn from one another and make an impact. Whether you’re just
by
Levo League
Jobs & The Economy
I Have 4 Jobs — Is This The New Normal?
By Kelsey Manning I never thought anything was unusual about my current working situation until I explained it to my dad: “Well, I’m working at
by
Levo League
Health
How To Know When Your Quarter-Life Crisis Is Over
The advent of the term quarter-life crisis rose to prominence around the same time that millennial became the newest media buzz word. It generally
by
Levo League
Work & Money
4 Productivity Hacks That Will Help You Focus At Work
We’ve all been there. That time in the afternoon when you just can’t seem to focus, not because of a lack of stuff to do, but because your mind
by
Levo League
Work & Money
Confessions Of A Girl Who Loves To Code
When Google launched their newest initiative Made with Code last week, they hit us with a shocking statistic: Less than 1% of high school girls consider
by
Levo League
Advice
Moving? Download These Apps To Stay Sane
If you live in New York City, then you already know that moving is the worst thing in the entire world. I’m convinced that it’s more difficult than
by
Levo League
Work & Money
Why You Should Forget About Your Work-Life Balance
I used to think I was looking for work-life balance. If I could just balance out my time at work with all my other interests and priorities, I thought,
by
Levo League
Work & Money
What Your Office Body Language Says About You
You may speak company lingo like you just schooled trainees at a regional conference, but are your gestures saying the opposite about you? Instead of
by
Levo League
Work & Money
3 Ways To Nail Your Next Meeting
This week’s Office Hours featured Sandra Fluke, an attorney and candidate for the California Senate. She has advocated for affordable access to health
by
Levo League
Work & Money
Can Puppy Fridays Make Your Whole Week Better?
As a lover of dogs and owner of a delightful — yet complex — little Yorkie named Otis, I can say that I love hanging out with dogs. Luckily, I spend
by
Levo League
Work & Money
What NOT To Include On Your Résumé
When putting together a résumé, we usually wonder what to include — not what to omit. To start, don’t include a picture of your cat. While that
by
Levo League
