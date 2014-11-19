Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Laura Neilson
Work & Money
Why Feminism Still Matters — According To A Badass Artist
Laura Neilson
Nov 19, 2014
Food & Drinks
Working Hard Pays — & Christina Tosi Can Prove It
Laura Neilson
Aug 29, 2014
New York
Nolita's Coolest Salon Owner Dishes On Her Top Neighborhood Spots
Laura Neilson
Oct 25, 2012
Events
Is Fashion's Night Out Even Worth It?
Given the dizzying number of parties, in-store promotions, and celebrity appearances taking place this Thursday night, no one blinks when I hesitate to
by
Laura Neilson
Politics
Six Fashion Start-Ups Share Their Biz Secrets
Launching your own business is probably the coolest and most extreme DIY project out there. Especially when we’re talking about fashion
by
Laura Neilson
Politics
Find Yourself In France? Pick Up These Drugstore Buys, You Lucky ...
When it comes to beauty, the French treat theirs as seriously as their health. Case in point: the local pharmacies are loaded to the hilt with scads of
by
Laura Neilson
Trends
A French Girl's Guide To Riding Bikes While Looking Très Chic
Catherine Baba pedeling in some killer heels. Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Couture/Jason Jean Paris is experiencing an awesome warm spell — it's almost
by
Laura Neilson
Street Style
Behind The Lens: Street-Style Photographers Reveal All!
Anyone with a camera and a blog may fancy himself a street photographer, but it takes a serious eye for fashion and a POV that stands apart from all the
by
Laura Neilson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted