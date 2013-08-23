Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Laura Miller
Nails
The 7-Day Manicure Challenge
Megan McIntyre
Aug 23, 2013
Street Style
Singular Street Style — Straight From Singapore
Us
Jun 26, 2012
Nails
3 Rockin’ Coachella-Worthy Nail-Art DIYs
Megan McIntyre
Apr 12, 2012
Trends
Inside R29: The Dude Edition
The ladies of Refinery29 took a break this week. No cameras. No rush to reapply our lipstick. Not gonna happen. Not this week. Instead, the lenses were
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
Trend Alert! Prepare For The New Punk
Somewhere between The Bowery of 1979 and the rockabilly rev-up that we've already predicted for the upcoming year lies the new age of punk. We're happy
by
Gina Marinelli
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted