Lark Turner
Politics
Terrible News For Bikram Yoga Fans
Lark Turner
Feb 26, 2015
Politics
The Deep South Has The Biggest
Fifty Shades
Fans, But Also Its Biggest Critics
Lark Turner
Feb 13, 2015
Politics
Obama Just Asked Congress To Authorize War On ISIS
Lark Turner
Feb 11, 2015
Politics
6 Months Since Michael Brown's Death, Has Anything Changed?
On August 9, 2014, an 18-year-old named Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, by a police officer. Brown’s death set off a
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Obama: Islam — & Christianity — Have Been Used To Justify Killing
In a pretty run-of-the-mill speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Barack Obama reminded Americans that Christians have killed
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Brian Williams' Helicopter Lie Turns Into Amazing Twitter Meme
Brian Williams is under fire this week for lying about being on a helicopter that was shot down in Iraq. The NBC News anchor apologized, saying
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Watch This Senator Shush A Female Reporter
A word of advice for aspiring presidential candidates (and regular people): Don’t "shush" reporters. And, definitely don’t shush female
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Sarah Silverman's "Sorry, It's A Boy" Joke Really Wasn't Offensive
Sarah Silverman's "Sorry, it's a boy" crack was the best part of the Super Bowl. A bunch of people on Twitter are up in arms about a joke in a
by
Lark Turner
Politics
The Super Bowl Is Actually Not The Biggest Day For Sex Trafficking
It's Super Bowl Sunday! That means more than 100,000 Americans are in Phoenix to cheer for their team, drink a lot of beer and, according to
by
Lark Turner
Tech
This Badass Computer Pioneer Is Finally Getting Her Due
Grace Hopper was a computing genius, a scientist, a glass-ceiling breaker, a feminist, and an all-around badass — and you've likely never heard of
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Why Michelle Was Right Not To Wear A Veil On Her Saudi Trip
Michelle Obama started a Twitter firestorm on Tuesday after showing up to Saudi king Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud’s funeral without a headscarf.
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Mormon Church Announces Big Change In Stance On Gay Rights
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was lauded by some Tuesday for announcing a new position on gay rights. In a rare press conference in
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Big News For Hillary Clinton Fans
Excited by the thought of Hillary Clinton running for president in 2016? Well, good news: She's just a couple months from kicking off her
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Obama Proposes Free Community College For Everyone
Something seems to have gotten into Obama recently. In just the last couple weeks, he's made a string of big, bold new announcements — and the hits keep
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Does The "Most Diverse Congress Ever" Represent You?
A new Congress arrives on Capitol Hill today, and we're excited. As you may have heard, it’s the most diverse ever. A total of 71 new members are
by
Lark Turner
Politics
This Woman's Taking On The GOP's Star Contender For President
She won't be on the ballot, but Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s Secretary of State, could be playing a role in the 2016 presidential election —
by
Lark Turner
Politics
Millennials Are Much More Opposed To Torture Than Other Groups
The Senate report on torture released Tuesday is enough to make anyone feel sick. It details abuses of prisoners who endured the unimaginable at the
by
Lark Turner
