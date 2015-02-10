Skip navigation!
Larissa D. Green
Politics
12 Inspiring Quotes About Equality From Awesome Women
Larissa D. Green
Feb 10, 2015
Mind
Why I'm No Longer Ashamed Of My Family
Larissa D. Green
Aug 11, 2014
Books & Art
R29 Book Club:
Americanah
— The End Of An Era
Larissa D. Green
Apr 26, 2014
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: "The Verve Was Gone. She Did Not Recognize Herself."
Welcome to the second part of our chat about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s third novel, Americanah. In the first part of our book-club discussion, we
by
Larissa D. Green
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: America, As Told By A Non-African-American Black P...
Welcome back, readers! If you're just tuning in, we're diving deep into the emotionally meaty first 11 chapters of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's third
by
Larissa D. Green
Books & Art
R29 Book Club: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah
Are you ready to fall in love? Good, because when Beyoncé cosigns something, you’re guaranteed to fall head over diva heels for it. That’s right,
by
Larissa D. Green
Politics
A Man Died Yesterday, & We Should All Be Talking About It
If you’d asked me about my stance on the death penalty before this week, I would’ve said I didn’t know. Depending on my mood, I might’ve made up
by
Larissa D. Green
