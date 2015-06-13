Skip navigation!
Laina Dawes
Politics
Dear Dolezal: Here's Who You Hurt When You Pretend To Be Black
Laina Dawes
Jun 13, 2015
Movies
What Life Is Really Like For Latina Actresses In Hollywood
Laina Dawes
Apr 24, 2015
Movies
New Documentary
Little White Lie
Explores One Family's Long-Kept Secret
Laina Dawes
Mar 20, 2015
New York
How 2 Young Women Brought 50,000 People To The Streets
On November 25, Synead Nichols left a demonstration in New York City’s Union Square with a nagging feeling in her stomach. The day before, a St. Louis
by
Laina Dawes
Politics
Millions March NYC & SantaCon Squared Off This Weekend: Guess Who...
Across the country yesterday, people turned out for #MillionsMarch, part of the ongoing movement to protest police brutality, a broken justice system, and
by
Laina Dawes
Health
I'm The Black Daughter Of White Parents
A few weeks ago, the Internet blew up with the news of two women, a couple, who are suing the Midwest Sperm Bank in Chicago for mixing up their donor
by
Laina Dawes
Movies
black-ish
Is A Smart Take On Race In "Post-Racial" America
ABC’s black-ish airs tonight, the timing well-aligned with the 30th anniversary of The Cosby Show's premiere. This new show once again promises us a
by
Laina Dawes
Politics
I'm Not From Ferguson, But What's Happening There Has Changed My ...
I was thinking of having kids, but then Michael Brown was killed. I know that sounds melodramatic, but it’s true. If I have children, black children,
by
Laina Dawes
