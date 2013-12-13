Skip navigation!
Kristin Tice Studeman
New York
16 NY Ways To Get In The Holiday Spirit
Kristin Tice Stud...
Dec 13, 2013
New York
10 NYC Influencers, Endless Gift Ideas
Kristin Tice Stud...
Dec 6, 2013
New York
6 'Hoods, 33 NYC Buys
Kristin Tice Stud...
Nov 12, 2013
New York
Home Grown! 11 Labels Made In NYC
These days, it's hard to come by a label that touts "Made in the USA," and don't even mention "Made in NYC." Indeed, domestic clothing production largely
by
Kristin Tice Stud...
New York
NYC Fall Calendar: The Insider's Guide
Our blissful days of warm summer nights and long days at the beach are behind us, but we have plenty to look forward to as the temperatures start to drop
by
Kristin Tice Stud...
New York
Party Time! 18 NYC Venues Fit For Your Next Big Bash
Finding a good party in New York isn’t hard (just follow the loud noises and flashing lights). The trickier part is finding the perfect venue for your
by
Kristin Tice Stud...
