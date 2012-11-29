Skip navigation!
Kris Yalla
Living
Holiday-Drinking Primer: How To Mix The Perfect Seasonal Cocktail
Us
Nov 29, 2012
Living
Watch R29 Pups Be Adorable—& Reveal THEIR Holiday Wish Lists
Us
Nov 28, 2012
Beauty
Watch & Learn: How To Master The Coolest Top Knot, Ever
Us
Nov 27, 2012
Living
Tips & Gifts For Smart & Stylish Travel (Hellooo, Jetsetter!)
Ever wished you could watch our senior editor Kristian Laliberte pack a duffle in under sixty seconds to the tune of a live keyboard? No? Weird. We did,
by
Us
Living
How To Accessorize For The Holidays: 5 Rad Ways To Make A Statement
Accessories are everything. Particularly during the holidays, when we're running from the office to a party, trying to fight the chill without looking
by
Us
Living
Behold, The BEST Gifts Under $100 (Shh...They'll Never Know!)
So, Tinseltown is here — with all its sparkle, glitz, and gift goodness. Today, we're launching our very first holiday-tastic episode in our video
by
Us
