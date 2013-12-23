Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
The Party-Perfect Holiday Outfit — & The Makeup To Match
Kimberly Pesch
Dec 23, 2013
Makeup
Match Your Makeup To Your Clothes — Yes, It's A Thing
Kimberly Pesch
Dec 16, 2013
Makeup
Emerald, Sapphire, & Ruby: Your New Holiday Makeup Go-Tos
Kimberly Pesch
Dec 13, 2013
Nails
No Party Dress? No Problem! A Sparkly Mani For Your Glitziest Shi...
It’s totally unfair to let my closet do all the work for the holidays. With the endless dinner parties, impromptu happy hours, and family gatherings, I
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Take A Peek Into Powerhouse Blogger Kimberly Pesch's Bag
It’s Monday morning and I fall into my everyday routine: wake up, walk to kitchen, caffeinate. I am not a morning person, so I need all the help I can
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
3 Killer Outfits — & The Lips To Match
How does one completely alter their look without changing a stitch of clothing? Consider a simple swap of your lip color! Though, let’s get real — I
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Knits Meet Lips: 3 Pretty Pairings For Fall
Fall is hands down one of my favorite seasons. As much as I love me some sun, I always find that coming up with outfits can be less interesting. With the
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
A Kick-Ass Birthday Look For An Escape To Vegas
I've always wanted to pack my car for the weekend and ride out for hours with Sin City being as good a destination as any — especially for my birthday.
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
It's Hot, It's Red, It's The Lip Color You Need, Now
Red lipstick is the first thing I stole out of my mom's makeup bag to make me feel like a woman (before puberty set in). To this day, nothing makes me
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
The Fall Makeup Trend You Need To Perfect, Now
In the world of fashion, you never know what could stalk down the runway and into your closet as the next see-it-everywhere trend. I mean, let's be real
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Beauty & The Bag: Match Your Lippie To Fall's It Bags
I have a problem. I've confessed time and time again that I am a bit of a hoarder when it comes to lip products. I just can't help it. I have a compulsion
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Dry Patches? Unexpected Zits? Introducing The 4 Products For Prob...
While, yes, cooler temperature makes for a sweat-free, and therefore, easier environment when applying makeup, the sudden drop makes my skin react —
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
3 Simple Steps To Make Your Lipstick
Really
Last
I am totally the girl that you hate. Wait, now, hear me out. Hate because I just finished eating a 3-course meal at West Village's Aria including a
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Get Lush Lashes Twiggy Would Be Proud Of
One of my personal style and beauty icons of the past would definitely have to be Twiggy. Girl's got some serious style that we're still channeling year
by
Kimberly Pesch
Nails
Move Over, White, There’s A New Nail Color In Town
That Wite-Out white manicure that you saw everyone wearing around town? I was one of its biggest fans. Nothing better captures the spirit of summer than a
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Pack Like A Seasoned Flier With This Ultimate Weekender List
This is the time of year where my wanderlust kicks in big time. I spend my days gazing out the window, thinking about how I'd much rather be outside doing
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
Summer's 3 Prettiest Steppers — And The Pedicures To Match
After a ruthless winter in the city, New York women are prancing around practically naked. There's bare skin all over the place with short skirts and crop
by
Kimberly Pesch
Makeup
Color-Phobes, Take Note! 3 Outfits To Help You Escape Your Neutrals
After nearly 13 years in New York, wearing black and white has become somewhat of a city uniform — never underestimate the power of a great crisp white
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
A Daytime Cat-Eye? Yes, It Can Be Done
Step aside, Martha Stewart, there's a new Renaissance woman in town. Since Lauren Conrad got her heart broken by Stephen on Laguna Beach, I watched as she
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
A Fuss-Free Makeup Look For Your Fourth Of July Weekend
I'll take any excuse to celebrate a long weekend, which is why Fourth of July is one of my favorite summertime holidays. How can you not get excited about
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
Do The Dew: 3 Fresh Lip Glosses To Match Your Summer Threads
After the longest winter this city has seen in years (thunderstorms in June? C'mon, NY!), I'm taking full advantage of every hour of sunshine I can get.
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
Everything You Need For Your Next Trip To The Beach — Mai Tai Not...
A quote that's always stuck with me when getting ready is one from Coco Chanel: “Before leaving the house, a lady should stop, look in the mirror, and
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
The Perfect-For-Summer Makeup Routine That Won't Melt Away
The forecast is in: We're in for a hot, humid summer. Whether you're on the East Coast dealing with 90% humidity at 9 a.m. and a thunderstorm at 3 p.m.,
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
A Cool Eye Makeup Look For A Hot Summer
There are two beauty products I'm never without: a bright-colored lipstick and liquid liner. Just like how I use my bookshelves for shoes, you'll find
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
How To DIY This Awesome Graphic Nail Art
I've become somewhat addicted to gel manicures. But, as amazing as it is when they last for weeks without chips, after a few rounds, my nails were 100%
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
Summer's 3 Boldest Prints — And The Makeup To Match
It’s heating up outside, which means this fashion-obsessed girl is drooling over the new, sleeveless, Equipment blouses, and staring down some potential
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
How To Wear Yellow Without Looking Bananas
As Jonathan Adler says in his book Happy Chic Colors, "One yellow gerber daisy in a bud vase = Prozac for your pad." I feel the same way about wearing
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
BB Cream: My Beauty Salve When I'm On The Go
When it comes to my face makeup, I like to keep it light. I always mix my liquid foundation with moisturizer to thin it down because I don’t want
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
Go Bold Or Go Home: 3 Ways To Style Bright Lips This Spring
If I'm ever asked what my favorite beauty accessory is, it would have to be lipstick. I can't remember when my addiction began, but this love affair has
by
Kimberly Pesch
Beauty
Behind The Scenes With Gucci Westman, Global Artistic Director Fo...
It’s not every day you get to sit down and chat with one of your favorite makeup artists, so I was thrilled when I got the chance to talk with Gucci
by
Kimberly Pesch
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted