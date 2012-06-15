Skip navigation!
Kelsey Kreiling
Chicago
Chicago's Hottest 30 Under 30
Shani Silver
Jun 15, 2012
Chicago
These Sexy New Swarovski Windows Were Designed By Local Students!
Kelsey Kreiling
Apr 12, 2012
Chicago
Skyping With Cynthia Rowley- SAIC Previews Its Upcoming Fashion Show
Kelsey Kreiling
Mar 20, 2012
Styling Tips
3 Quick Winter Getaways, And What To Wear When You Go
After a very slow start, winter has finally arrived in Chicago, officially marking the countdown to a city-wide cold-weather burnout. If you're dying to
by
Kelsey Kreiling
Chicago
Our Essential Guide To Shopping Locally & Chicly In Chi-Town
There are good gifters, and then there are those who consistently put all other presents to shame with their thoughtfulness, creativity and just plain
by
Kelsey Kreiling
Styling Tips
3 Musical Muses – And How You Can Steal Their Style
From earthy indie jams to adrenaline-pumping rock 'n' roll, Chicago is home to musicians of every sort. We’ve tracked down three stylish and
by
Kelsey Kreiling
Chicago
5 Indoor Good Times For Rainy Fall Days
Chilly weather has once again arrived in our fair city. Gone are the days of leisurely weekends on patios and roof decks, and though the next five months
by
Kelsey Kreiling
Chicago
Plan it! The Perfect West Loop Date Night
Dating is a lost art. We're talking about real, old-fashioned go-outs. The night includes an awkward beginning, a slightly boozy middle, and a hopeful,
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Chicago's Hottest 30 Under 30
Truth: This town has never been short on successful creative thinkers, movers, and shakers. In fact, the city is just as known for local talent as it is
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
4 Nail Salons Score A Perfect TEN!
Winter weather can wreak havoc on your hands, and before you know it you look like you have creature-claws. Tame those talons at one of these four Chicago
by
Kelsey Kreiling
