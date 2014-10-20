Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Katie Schroeder
Chicago
How To Disguise Gym Clothes As Normal Clothes
Katie Schroeder
Oct 20, 2014
Chicago
3 New Restaurants, 3 Outfits To Match
Katie Schroeder
Apr 9, 2014
Chicago
3 Hot New Restaurants, 3 Outfits To Match
Katie Schroeder
Mar 3, 2014
Vacation
7 Incredible Weekend Getaways
Remember when spring break guaranteed a week off from everyday life? And, if you were lucky, a chance to escape the dreary snow and slush for a sunnier,
by
Katie Schroeder
Food & Drinks
14 Fun Festivities To Check Out In Chicago
It's that time of year again. The holidays. Along with the twinkling lights lining Michigan Avenue and general merriment whistling through the air — and
by
Katie Schroeder
Chicago
Fashion Plates: What to Wear For 29 Nights Out In Chicago
We know the drill—it's 6 p.m. on a Saturday night, and you have nothing to wear…and no idea where you're going. Thankfully, we've got you. We're
by
Katie Schroeder
Chicago
The Local's Guide To Holiday Shopping In Chicago
Considering we're nearing shopaholic territory, it’s only fitting that — during the most dangerous time of year for us addicts — we put together a
by
Katie Schroeder
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted