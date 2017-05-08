Skip navigation!
Karen Valby
Video
Demi Lovato & The Power Of Confidence
Karen Valby
May 8, 2017
Music
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Living Sober, Finding Her Voice & Feeling Confident
Karen Valby
May 17, 2016
Movies
Why All Women Should Go See
Trainwreck
Karen Valby
Jul 17, 2015
Living
The Ache Of Losing Amy Winehouse All Over Again
When you see the new documentary Amy — and you should, if only to bask for a while in the singer’s velvet voice and once startlingly youthful
by
Karen Valby
Movies
The Joy Of Sex:
Magic Mike XXL
Does Right By Women
I hooted and hollered my way through the first Magic Mike. Get down on your knees, Channing Tatum, slide on over this way in those baggy sweat pants!
by
Karen Valby
Music
Taylor Swift Is A Superhero Who Uses Her Power For Good
It’s hard to narrow down the genius of Taylor Swift, that wonderful lion of a woman in high-waisted shorts. Her friend Jack Antonoff of the band fun.
by
Karen Valby
