Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Celebrate One Year Of Hoyt's Deliciousness With Tons Of Freebies Tonight
Kaitlin Madden
Mar 9, 2012
Chicago
Find Bridal Baubles At A Steal At This Weekend Trunk Show
Kaitlin Madden
Mar 9, 2012
Chicago
This 7-Store Sale Is The Ultimate In Fashion Multitasking
Kaitlin Madden
Mar 2, 2012
Chicago
Keep Your Eyes Open For Three New Spex Locations In Chicago
On life’s grand excitement scale, visiting the optometrist has historically fallen somewhere between waiting in line at the DMV and going to Aunt
by
Kaitlin Madden
Entertainment
The Best $8 You'll Spend This Weekend: White Mystery At Empty Bot...
How’s this for money well spent? For just $8 this weekend, you can score tickets to one of Chicago’s hottest shows and get a nice buzz going, too.
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Score Vintage Clothing For 3 Cents At Kokorokoko's Birthday Bash
Kokorokoko, everyone’s favorite tongue-twisting vintage store, is turning three next week and you’re invited to the party. Or should we say parties.
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
This Diaper Bag Does Not Look Like A Diaper Bag
When Chicago-based designer Janet Lee launched her line of diaper bags, Mia Bossi, in 2005, she also created perhaps the only reason to use the terms
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Make Your Vintage-Inspired Wedding Look Chic, Not Kitschy
If you’ve spent any time on Pinterest lately, then you know vintage weddings are currently having a moment to rival nail art and neon. It looks like not
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Dry Your Store-Closing Tears By Scoring Something Sweet At This S...
Today, in bittersweet news, it pains us to tell you of another local shop closing its doors. p+L, the Lakeview boutique known for its
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Caution! These Winter Cocktails Come With Sneaky Calories
If there’s one time of year when it’s okay to loosen the reins on your diet a little bit, it’s during the holidays. There are only so many times
by
Kaitlin Madden
Entertainment
The New Workout That's Also A Call Out: Lazy Asses Need Not Apply
Flywheel Sports, Chicago’s newest spinning studio, will kick your spin class into high gear for one reason—accountability. If you’ve ever taken a
by
Kaitlin Madden
Beauty
We're Not Sold Out! Where To Find Fall's Hottest Nail Color
Peridot, Chanel’s greenish-gold, limited-edition fall nail color, has been a must-have since it landed in stores back in June. In fact, the frenzy
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
3 Things To Do Outside This Summer That Don't Involve Eating
As Chicagoans, we can’t afford to waste one minute of good weather. We won’t take a meal indoors until October, thank you. But, if you’ve already
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Wedding Day Tips From A Pro + Free Shipping On Your Own Survival ...
Attention, brides! We have someone we’d like you to meet. Jackie James is the creator of the one thing no wedding should be without: an insurance
by
Kaitlin Madden
Chicago
Adorable Overload: Our Favorite Children's Boutiques
The only time we're not worried about clothes getting spilled on, torn, outgrown, or just plain ruined is the one time we actually should be concerned.
by
Shani Silver
Beauty
5 Secret Beauty Boosters To Try Now!
Sometimes, your beauty routine can seem just that—routine. Taking care of beauty business should be fun (not a chore!) and we're here to help. If
by
Shani Silver
