Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Justin Chung
Celebrity Style
Up Close And Personal With
Wolverine's
Leading Lady
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jul 26, 2013
Celebrity Style
1 On-The-Rise Rockstar, 4 Copy-Worthy Looks
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jun 28, 2013
Hair
Hair Muse! Get The Scoop On Colby Jordan's Most Artful Hair Styles
Leeann Duggan
Jun 6, 2013
Hair
Laura Ellner Dishes On Her Most Stunning Day-To-Night Hairstyles
On first glance, you may take On The Racks blogger Laura Ellner for a born-and-bred New Yorker. Effortlessly mixing Valentino with vintage, Ellner exudes
by
Leeann Duggan
Hair
Hair Envy! How To Re-Create Christina Caradona's Most Stunning St...
We're not afraid to admit it — we're a little envious of Christina Caradona. The French-born Alien Dawn actress has an impressive resumé, killer style
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Lily Aldridge's Angelic Getups
With a Playboy Playmate for a mother, a smoking-hot rock star for a husband, and a fashion photographer for a brother, Lily Aldridge is basically
by
Kristian Laliberte
Celebrity Style
1 Model/DJ, 4 Perfect Spring Outfits To Copy NOW
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 17. A new hybrid of New Yorker has officially arisen, and it's called the It Girl. Yes, there have
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Nora Zehetner's Girlish-Tomboy Style
UPDATE:Now that we're checking out for the holidays, all we really want to do is get a little cold-weather outfit inspo. So, Nora, we're lookin' at you,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted